COMMUNITY SPIRIT: KHS student promotes better, healthier community

Braden Mensack, a senior at Keys High School, is pushing to improve students' health and the community.
Mensack is a leading member of KHS Youth Action Health Leadership chapter, a youth-led program directed toward Oklahoma students' health and counteracting tobacco.
"I wanted to get involved because I want to see change in my community. I see the problem with Keys and many other schools in our area. The problem with nicotine use, tobacco use, obesity, unhealthy habits, and stuff like that. I just want to see change in my community and other communities throughout Oklahoma and the nation to help better these students," said Mensack.
Mensack and his chapter of YAHL are working to create healthier habits among students by working with lawmakers, Congress, and community leaders to prevent comprehensive tobacco retail licensing. According to the CDC, about 30.9% of Oklahoma high school youth used tobacco products in 2019.
Creating healthy habits among students by talking with the principal and school board is another campaign the group is working on, such as including healthier items on the school menu and requiring exercise activities for high school students.
"Gym isn't required for high schoolers and neither are sports, and we believe these students should have to participate in these extracurricular or strenuous activities to better their health," said Mensack.
The Keys chapter of YAHL began last year when a representative of YAHL came to the high school to speak to students. Mensack said he and another student, Lacey Laymon, picked up the organization and started getting the word out by putting up posters, tabling, and talking to the school board and principal.
He said they want to get the word out about the organization to help other schools and students. To help foster understanding on the prevalence of nicotine is in schools, Mensack and Laymon gave a presentation on the community's tobacco problem in schools to the Cherokee Nation Community Healthy Coalition.
To help reach the younger demographic about tobacco use, Mensack said, talking to students one on one and as a peer can get through to them.
"I'm their age, and I think the fact that hearing it from another peer is really beneficial, as opposed to an adult just lecturing and telling them what they should and shouldn't do, because kids don't tend to listen when adults try to lecture them on what to do," said Mensack.
If someone has a friend addicted to nicotine, Mensack said the person just need to have a heart-to-heart talk with the nicotine user and explain the statistics and side effects.
Some other schools in the area that partner with YAHL are Stilwell High School, Westville High School, Haskell High School, Preston High School, and the Muskogee Youth Volunteer Corp.
For students who want to sign up for the Keys YAHL chapter, Mensack said they can talk with him or Layman to get set up with a youth field officer.
"Our goals are always the same. We're trying to create healthier lifestyles for students and trying to prevent drug companies from advertising to minors," said Mensack.
For information on YAHL and how to start a chapter at a school, go to https://www.yahlok.org/.
