COMMUNITY SPIRIT: KHS teachers focus on positive while rising to challenges

While the first semester of school has presented numerous challenges to all involved, teachers and staff have found ways to be innovative while staying positive.
"I've been so proud of the resilience of our students and staff in such a chaotic time," said Steven Goss, Keys High School principal and athletic director.
Rose Coon is in her 28th year of teaching, and she instructs KHS juniors and seniors in English. She said the students were great when they had to switch to virtual learning, even while the teachers were learning new skills.
"They have worked hard to keep moving forward in their educational endeavors," said Coon. "We staff have learned new technology and methods of contact with students and keep learning and teaching each other tricks to keep the flow going."
For Coon, laughter has helped keep people going through the pandemic.
"I personally have been amazed at my students' senses of humor through the changes this year has brought us all. From creative masks for class to daily jokes, the classroom environments have maintained laughter amongst the work. I've had a student tell his virtual classmates a joke a day or give a quick cooking lesson on how to make chicken nuggets just to get a smile," she said. "The students know we are doing everything we teachers can to ensure learning continues."
The hardest part of teaching virtual classes for Coon has been looking at the empty desks as she talks to the students that are supposed to be in them via Meet.
"I am afraid for the students who do not have connectivity and them losing important skills and knowledge. I worry about those who depend on school for safety and sustenance," she said.
High points of the semester for Coon were the successes of the KHS academic team, speech and debate team and the football team.
Keys Speech and Debate Coach Jessica Matthews said the semester offered many opportunities for growth and change
"We no longer have an audience. Students are performing some of their events for acting and public speaking to their phones while recording. Other students are livestreaming debate, but the experience is different for sure," said Matthews. "Other challenges include coaching a team that isn't always together. While we always share students with other activities, trying to coach them while they are at home by choice or due to quarantine is difficult. But a wise man, Charles Swindoll, once said, 'We are faced with a series of great opportunities, brilliantly disguised as impossible situations.' This is our opportunity to rebrand and to truly teach students the joy of telling a story and speaking their truths."
Matthews said practices were different, and recruitment has been tough because of the format changes.
"Students are spread out further and required to have masks unless they are performing," she said. "We now own a few ring lights and hope to own more. Students need these to set their phones up to record. I find most of my students who would normally go into a face-to-face round and perform once, hoping to make it to the finals, now re-record their events over and over. This is both good and bad. Good because they get more practice and bad because they are second guessing their abilities."
Even through this, the Cougars have persisted.
"Currently I have a beautiful group of diverse teammates who are taking on the challenge, venting when they need to, and then working on providing an experience for their judges all while lifting up their teammates and reminding them of their worth," said Matthews.
The competitive world has changed for the judges, as well. Matthews said that Olivia Smeets, a member of KHS Class of 2016 and state debate champion, has been judging competitions online while attending University of Oklahoma.
"Times are weird and I miss the judges' lounge, but shout out to these kids who are thriving in adversity," said Smeets on Twitter. "I've always said it: speech and debate is about more than proving points and winning arguments."
