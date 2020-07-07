COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Kids in Crisis program eases fears of young victims

During times like these, a sense of charity and community offer nice changes of pace. The Kids in Crisis project can bring this feeling to individuals or to a community as a whole.
Kids in Crisis is a program instituted by the nonprofit Joy in the Cause, which brings cheer to children in times of need. That attitude comes in the form of a backpack full of an assortment of goodies, normally handed out during high-stress situations a child may go through, such as a traffic stop or an accident by emergency responders. If officers can see that children are scared or worried, they can hand these bags to the kids to try to ease their minds.
Megan Briggs became a part of the program after she realized how much it can help in stressful situations. She personally has delivered a large number of these bags to police stations and has brought the program to Cherokee County.
"I knew we didn't have anything like this in Cherokee County or my hometown of Stilwell," said Briggs. "I asked if we could be a part of their projects. I've delivered over 100 bags to Cherokee County and Stilwell, and I'm going back for more."
Briggs believes that not only do these bags bring joy to these children, but they can be used for everyday purposes, as well. They can even help children get a better understanding of the role of law enforcement in their area.
"These bags are practical and can be used at school," said Briggs. "They contain a Mavis dog, Lovie Blanket, an activity journal, flip flops, a water bottle, a hygiene kit, a Cain's gift card, socks and notes of affirmation. If you can think about something a child might need, this bag probably has it. I think it is an amazing gift for these kids to get. That small interaction can totally change the way a child looks at law enforcement and mold them in a more positive way."
Joy in the Cause was founded by Lisa Bain. After several life-changing battles with illness between herself and her mother, Bain learned that joy is the best way to heal and to maintain hope in troubling times. Through the Kids in Crisis program, they have passed out over 20,000 bags to youth.
"It has been so rewarding to see the community come together in such an incredible way to help with these backpacks," said Bain. "Businesses, schools, families, individuals, churches are helping our local first responders and children facing crisis situations. Community is key, and we have such huge hearts in our community. We could not do it without them. The fact that over 20,000 have been delivered speaks volumes."
These bags have gone further than just instilling hope and joy, however. The stuffed Mavis dogs in the bags have even come in handy when retrieving testimonials from children during court hearings. The children feel much more comfortable speaking to the stuffed animals than they do a lawyer. Along with this, many victims of vehicular crashes can be calmed down using these stuffed animals.
