Kiwanis International is a civic organization that focuses on raising money for children. Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah seeks to provide assistance to local organizations that benefit kids.
The organization follows their defining statement, which reads: "Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time."
Amanda Lamberson is a board member of the Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah, and she was first introduced to the organization because she was involved in the Bringing Up Grades program at Greenwood Elementary.
She knew she wanted to get involved because she is a mother of three, and she wanted to support groups that support children.
"I got a notification that my kid is a BUG. I ended up joining it, and I have served as president," she said.
She learned that program was run by the Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah, and that its purpose was to recognize students who are raising their grades. Every semester they hold a drawing where BUGs can win a bicycle. The drawing is for fourth- and fifth-graders, which is when students begin to receive letter grades.
During the pandemic, it has been difficult for Kiwanis to fundraise, so many of their operations have been on hold. They had planned to operate a chili fundraiser.
They also wanted to do a pancake breakfast at the Red Fern Festival. Both events were canceled, so they are waiting to see if opportunities will present themselves in the spring.
Every Wednesday, Kiwanians meet at the Chota Room of the Cherokee Casino at noon. It is an opportunity to eat and gather.
They also invite speakers from the community. In the recent past, Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, City Councilor Keith Baker, Penguin Project Director Bryn Smith, and 2021 Mrs. Oklahoma International Kristy Eubanks were among the speakers.
"The weekly meetings are nice. We get together and catch up," said Lamberson.
Recently, Kiwanis has given a donation to Tahlequah Public Schools that has allowed TPS to purchase supplies needed to produce the Honor Roll Gold Cards for students. They have also recently given to the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country.
In 2014, Greenwood Elementary's robotics team competed in the world championship tournament in Anaheim, California, and Kiwanis made a contribution to make sure that they could attend.
"The robotics team at Greenwood came to the Kiwanis and asked them to help get them to world's," said Lamberson.
They also hold a spring track and field event where they host different elementary schools who compete from throughout the county.
In 2020, Kiwanis adopted a section of E. Downing Street. Volunteers regularly hold clean-up events to beautify the road.
