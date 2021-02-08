COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Legal Aid throws lifeline for needy during COVID

During the pandemic, the Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma Inc. programs never stopped, but the work multiplied, according to Laci Klinger, LASO managing attorney.
"During COVID, with all the new issues that were a result of this pandemic and shutdown, people had no idea how to resolve the issues. LASO was able to adapt and adjust quickly, and immediately start to meet these new needs," said Klinger. "During the last year, we have been able to get stimulus money for families, unemployment income for families, rental assistance for families, prevent evictions for families, and work to keep families safe from abuse. Without LASO, the people we help would not have help."
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma Inc. is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that provides civil legal assistance to low-income people. LASO was formed in 2001 when Legal Aid Services of Eastern Oklahoma Inc. and Legal Aid of Western Oklahoma were merged to create a unified program. LASO covers all 77 counties, and has 18 offices throughout the state.
The Tahlequah office does not just serve Cherokee County; it also includes Adair, Sequoyah, Craig, Delaware and Ottawa counties.
"In this office, I have four attorneys, one paralegal, and one legal assistant. I also have one attorney embedded in Sallisaw, who covers Adair and Sequoyah County, and one attorney who is embedded in Grove, who partners with CCC, to cover victims in Craig, Delaware and Ottawa counties," said Klinger.
People in these areas benefit from LASO because many may need the help of an attorney, but can't afford to hire one.
"If they are a victim, they may have been cut off from all resources from their abuser. If they are a senior, they may be on a fixed income," said Klinger.
She said family law is one of their largest areas of service, especially during this past year.
"With the lockdowns, domestic violence only increased, thus, our work increased," Klinger said. "We also added Brooke [Folsom] to address all COVID issues. She has worked to obtain stimulus payments, unemployment benefits, obtain rental assistance, and prevent evictions, all for families affected by COVID, due to the ongoing eviction moratorium."
Folsom obtained over $100,000 in rental assistance for area families.
In addition to the new COVID-related services, LASO can help with other issues: adoption, child support collection, disaster relief resources, divorce, domestic violence, estate planning, eviction, financial fraud, foreclosure, garnishment, Hispanic outreach, homeless legal assistance, landlord repairs, military resources, seniors legal aid services, and Social Security assistance.
Most civil legal assistance programs are income-based, but due to grants, some - such as ones specifically for older adults and domestic violence victims - do not have requirements.
"We simply evaluate on a case-by-case basis. We take as many cases as we can, and often more than we should. We just want to provide as much service as possible, because we know most do not have another place to turn," said Klinger.
LASO's mission is "to be a partner in the community making equal justice for all a reality." This means they partner with the people, as well as area organizations, governments, and tribes throughout the state.
Out of the Tahlequah office, Klinger said they partner with Cherokee Nation One Fire, the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office, Community Crisis Center of Northeast Oklahoma, Grand Gateway Economic Development Association, and Eastern Oklahoma Development District. LASO will get referrals from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to prevent children from foster care placements in guardianship cases. They also take referrals from Help In Crisis, although they are not a formal partner.
Get help
Those seeking assistance can call the Tahlequah office at 918-708-1150 to see if they qualify. The office is open by appointment only; no walk-ins are accepted. The statewide hotline, 888-534-5243, takes intakes Monday through Thursday. For more information about the services offered and resources, visit www.legalaidok.org.
