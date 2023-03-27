COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Linemen help keep power flowing for residents

Lake Region Electric Cooperative linemen cover a wide area to provide electricity to residents, which can often be dangerous but also rewarding for workers.
Trent Elliott, a lineman at LREC, said those crews keep the lights and electricity on for schools, homes, and other buildings in the area.
He said the most difficult part of the job is being called out to fix something when he is fast asleep, but what drives him is the fact that someone needs help.
“There’s just not a lot of folks you can call in the middle of night in the rain and the storms when the lights go out, so we’ve got contractors and stuff we hire to do some stuff that we can’t get to,” said Elliott.
Jason Youngblood, LREC line maintenance supervisor, said electricity is such a large part of society that employees have to keep it available and flowing everyday and every hour.
LREC has 20 linemen and covers seven counties, which can sometimes be time-consuming to fix. Youngblood said people decide to become linemen because they want to help people in need and be there for the community.
“It’s definitely rewarding, especially when big storms come through and folks have been out for a long time,” said Elliott. “You get it on and they come out and they’re just happy and thankful, and they’ll come out and just thank us.”
Youngblood said the biggest struggle with getting the power back on can be just getting to the equipment in hard-to-reach areas.
While working with electricity can be treacherous, Youngblood said there are a lot of non-electricity related factors that can play into the dangers of the job. Some of these aspects include the equipment they use, the terrain they work in, etc.
“We look out for the guy next to us. I watch my foreman. I watch Jason [Youngblood’s] back, he watches mine. There’s always a set of eyes to make sure you’re where you need to be and your elbows aren’t where they need to be,” said Elliott. “Then when we’re in the voltages we have protective equipment, we have rubber gloves, rubber sleeves, hard hats, and when we’re in traffic we have our vests on [and] roadside flashers.”
There are several ways to become a lineman, such as taking classes at Okmulgee Tech, going through the Cherokee Nation, or working as an intern at LREC through a four-year program.
