Lawley House Antiques is a shop in Cookson that stands along the side of State Highway 82, attracting weekend lake-goers. The business is expanding so much that the owner is looking for vendors to fill out her offerings.
Kayla Hanson, a Cherokee citizen and owner, said Lawley House Antiques happened by accident. Eight years ago, she bought the Lawley House, and five years ago, she set up a yard sale. The response from the community was more than what she expected, so she bought used antique items from area residents and continued to sell on site.
The Lawley House belonged to Brian Lawley and Garnett Lawley from Braggs. The house has stayed in the Lawley family for years. The structure was built before World War I. The Lawley family disassembled the cabin and moved it to its current site in Cookson.
“Mr. Lawley hooked up his horse and wagons and reassembled it. It has always been here since,” said Hanson.
She now uses the structure to sell antiques, but has tried to keep it as charming as when she bought it.
“Inside, there is an original poster from the sheriff Grover Bishop. The granddaughter told me it was one of her wishes that the poster stay with the house. We said, of course, leave it. It is great having it,” said Hanson.
One of the best ways to pay homage of the building’s history is to welcome visitors, which Hanson does. The store is open on weekends, Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Currently, a line of vendors sell outside of the house, including Fite’s Fiesta Tex Mex, Amy’s Eats and Treats, and Shortline Elderberry Farms.
The spot is becoming increasingly popular, so shoppers are encouraged to come early.
“Last weekend was crazy. I’m not sure what we are going to do about the parking,” said Hanson.
Because she sells used items, customers never know what is going to be available at the shop.
“Every week is a new week, and every day is a good day. We have a lot of retired people that bring a lot of cool stuff,” she said.
At the front of the shop, Hanson set up an 8-foot Bigfoot statue that she named Darrell. Every week, she dresses him up in something different, so now shoppers are beginning to expect a wardrobe change.
“If I don’t change him up, people call me and say, ‘You haven’t changed Darrell!'” said Hanson.
In the future, Hanson will be setting up an outdoor movie night, and she is in discussion with a couple of local bands who may perform at the sale.
To become a vendor, call Hanson at 918-431-5263.
