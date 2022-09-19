COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Local auto dealership to continue toy drive

Chris Pruitt Auto Sales has helped local children through Toys for Tots for about eight years.
Rhonda Pruitt, co-owner of Chris Pruitt Auto Sales, and Toy for Tots Adair and Cherokee County area coordinator, said the idea to include make the event the dealership's philanthropy project came up when she wanted to place a donation box in their building. After being unable to acquire a box after several attempts, because there was no coordinator in the area, Pruitt decided to become a coordinator.
“I thought, ‘OK. Well, collecting a few toys and handing them out, how hard could that be, right?’” said Pruitt. “Little did I know it was going to turn into a big job between October and December.”
Toys for Tots is a national nonprofit program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. It distributes at least one book and toy to each participating child whose parents cannot afford Christmas gifts.
Chris Pruitt Auto Sales Toys for Tots first started in Cherokee County and has since expanded to cover Adair County as well. Pruitt said she found the need in the area to be greater than most people expect. When the business first began taking toy donations, they helped around 400 to 500 kids. The project now helps between 800 and 1,200 kids a year.
“If I ever quit doing the Toys for Tots, it wouldn’t be available in this area, and that breaks my heart for these kids, because we have parents who come in and they are just beyond excited that they’re able to get something for their kids,” said Pruitt.
She believes the reason for the growth is that more people know about the project now and like how it is set up.
Before COVID-19 – and what Pruitt hopes to return to – the dealership used to set up the toys as a regular shopping experience, so parents can come in and choose the toys for their children.
“I think people have caught on to that and love the fact they can pick their own kids' toys. We’ve had a dad who had just gotten out of incarceration, who had no money, who literally sobbed because he was able to get something for his kids,” said Pruitt. “[We also have] grandparents [come] who can’t afford to go and get something for Christmas. They’re able to come and we’re able to help them out and that’s why I think it’s grown, especially since COVID.”
Pruitt said the auto dealer absorbs all the cost for running the local operation.
“We provide all of the gas, all of the transportation, everything. So all of the money that gets donated in Tahlequah or Cherokee and Adair county goes 100% back to buying toys for kids,” said Pruitt.
While Toys for Tots only takes place once a year for Christmas, Pruitt said the organization is trying to make the project run year-round.
The dealership takes toy donations all year, but the campaign for the toy drive will start Oct. 1, which is when participants can apply for toy donation boxes. Distribution of toys will take place Dec. 10 and the last day for donations will be Dec. 9.
Anyone wanting to donate to Toys for Tots can drop off toys and monetary donations at any of the Chris Pruitt Auto Sales locations or at donation boxes in businesses in town.
