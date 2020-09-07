Exciting Southeast Baptist Church has been assisting the Tahlequah and Pryor areas by distributing food boxes almost every week since the pandemic hit in March.
Through the Farmers to Families federal program, church members hand out boxes of produce and dairy to anyone in need who can get to the site during distribution hours.
"All this stuff typically went to restaurants," said Rusty Gardner, church member and program coordinator. "It was going to waste. They were dumping 18-wheelers of milk into the drainage. The government basically bailed them out."
Gardner said items in the boxes vary, but each one is a blessing.
"It's been amazing to see the different variety of people," he said.
The produce boxes normally have potatoes, corn, onions, and apples, but there have been weeks where there were apricots, cabbage, seedless watermelon, cantaloupe, and more. The dairy boxes can include milk, yogurt, cream cheese, cheese blocks and other items. Gardner said some weeks, they give away 300-450 gallons of milk.
"We don't have a big walk-in cooler, so we have to get rid of it by the end of the day," he said.
If there are boxes left after distribution, Gardner and other volunteers deliver to local organizations, such as Oklahoma Production Center, Wisdom Keepers, Help In Crisis, or Tahlequah Men's Shelter. Exciting Southeast will even deliver to other churches, such as Grace Baptist.
"We get about 13 pallets and there are 50 boxes of produce on each pallet," said Gardner. "They're saying we should be getting protein boxes soon. Those can have chicken, bologna, shanks of ham, and hot dogs."
The project starts early each Thursday morning, as church volunteers drive to Claremore to pick up the full boxes. Gardner said two teams of 10 alternate weeks of assisting, but COVID-19 can make the project difficult. Gardner himself tested positive three weeks ago and recovered from the coronavirus.
"We have a church of workers," he said. "We don't try to push religion. People are just glad to see somebody cares."
Boxes are distributed each Thursday at the Pryor campus, 432 E. 530 Road, 3-5 p.m., and at the Tahlequah campus, 13289 Highway 82, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
"People are lined up at 4 p.m. When I get there at 5 p.m., 50 people are lined up," said Gardner. "We had to get them trained at linking up. We have a big parking lot, so they can pull around and we do a drive-thru. They don't have to get out of their cars."
Gardner said he gets excited each Thursday.
"We've been able to bless a lot of people," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.