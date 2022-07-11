COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Local skate shop owner helps Tahlequah area kids

The owner of Avenue Skateshop, Wyley Henson, helps young skaters to find a home away from home.
To keep the community’s kids hydrated, Henson offers them free bottles of water, which were given as donations from local businesses throughout the summer.
Henson said the shop offers kids a place to be able to hang out after school and creates another home for some. Video game stations are set up in the shop, along with a pool table, for patrons to play. His reasoning for the atmosphere he is trying to create is to not only help kids to make friends and meet other people, but to create the same feelings he once had for present-day skaters.
“I’ve tried to cultivate and innovate what I experienced in the 2000s to the kids now. I’m trying to bring that back to life, that excitement I had as a kid,” said Henson.
Henson, who has skated for 22 years, has owned the skate shop for almost six years after he took the business over from Blindside Skateshop. He said the skating scene has grown since he took over in 2016. A big part of the growth happened when the skate park opened in Tahlequah, he said.
To help keep kids skateboarding, Henson said if someone breaks a skateboard and can’t buy a new one, he offers the person a free board that has been donated to the shop. He said this has been an unspoken rule in a lot of skate shops, but it is one they definitely follow at Avenue Skateshop.
“You know being 15 and trying to fork over $40 to $70 for a new deck is tough,” said Henson.
Avenue Skateshop’s clientele is not just teenagers, but can range from 3-year-olds to someone who is 50. Henson said keeping a skate shop is important for his clients, as it creates a hub for skaters, allows them to get cheaper skateboard gear, and it keeps expanding the skate scene.
Henson offers skateboarding lessons, repairs broken skateboards, sells merchandise related to the sport, and has a team that travels to competitions and events. One of the recent events Avenue Skateshop was involved with is co-hosting the annual Tahlequah Skate Jam last June.
“[Events and competitions are] a big thing. It makes them realize skating isn’t just them. There’s a huge community of us,” said Henson.
Henson said he is thinking of creating a free skate camp for skaters in the future to help more people at a time to learn the sport.
The traveling skateboard team is a group of nine people Henson has put together. The majority of team members are from the Tahlequah area, and all share the same dream of being a professional skater. He said he uses his position of knowing people in the skating industry to shine a spotlight on people who want to compete professionally.
Henson said skating is therapeutic for many people and helps keep their mental health in check, including his own.
“Like it’s something that we enjoy so much, and it’s just, I don't know. You can’t think of problems when you are flying through the air,” said Henson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.