A local resident started a Facebook group and organization to help mitigate trash buildup on the side of Welling Road.
Jen Montgomery, creator of “WTF Welling Trash Freaks,” said that because he lives on Welling Road and had been seeing the trash build up every day, she began to wonder, “Why are they doing this?”
Montgomery said she has picked up trash off the side of the road for a couple of years, and was getting little engagement from others she tried to get involved with the task.
“It just seems to me that people don’t care anymore about anything, and they’re just it’s not expensive for a trash bill,” said Montgomery. “I just don’t know why they can’t put it in their trash at home. Why throw it our your window?”
Montgomery said the group was established around March 29 to bring awareness to the amount of garbage on the side of the road in the Welling area. An example is how after walking about a half mile during one of the cleanups, Montgomery said she picked up around 10 bags of trash.
She has also worked with the Cherokee County Trash Coalition in the past, and that group is suppling the Welling Trash Freaks with trash bags, long handled grabbers, and vests.
“We need more people to get involved. We need everybody to stop throwing their trash out on the side of the roads,” said Montgomery. “Then we need more people getting involved picking it up and making this a more attractive place for people who come to visit.”
Trash buildup on the roads not only brings down the value of other properties in the area, Montgomery said, but is also an eyesore, especially to those who live in the area.
To get more people involved with the Welling Trash Freaks, Montgomery said she will be organizing group trash clean-up days on weekends. When volunteering at a clean-up event, individuals should bring gloves, good shoes, and clothes that can get dirty. One of the most difficult aspects when cleaning up roads is remaining visible to vehicles, and being aware of other hazards, such as needles and glass.
To get involved with the group, Montgomery said individuals can either message her on Facebook at WTF Welling Trash Freaks or just show up to a posted event.
“We all live on this planet. If we’re not going to take care of it, we’re just all going to live on a trash heap,” said Montgomery.
