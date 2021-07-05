Traeton Dansby grew up in Valiant, Oklahoma, which has a population of 700 people. He moved to Tahlequah to attend Northeastern State University and fell in love with the area.
Dansby studied early education and realized he wanted to dedicate his life to teaching. This pats summer, he worked as one of the district's summer teachers at Greenwood Elementary School.
"I started subbing on Fridays while a student at NSU. There were one or two people who did that. As a substitute, I was able to get hands-on experience. Substitute teaching is different from teaching your own classroom because the structure is gone. I learned that if you go into a situation where the classroom is unstructured, you can handle anything," said Dansby.
He also taught at the Cherokee Immersion School from 2016 to 2019, which reinforced his desire to teach and to incorporate Indigenous methods into his teaching.
Over the summer, he has taught students from third and fourth grades, and he focused on teaching Oklahoma standards.
"Students came from all elementary schools, and we found there were gaps, and our job was to fill them," he said.
His class had nine students, which was smaller than the class he taught over the school year at Heritage Elementary. For him, it was a powerful experience to create a community of students who would not normally learn together.
"One thing that was interesting, which is different about summer school, is it wasn't grouped by grade level. Rather, it was grouped by skill or reading level. It was a lot more personal. I had students who were in third and fourth grade together. It was interesting, students at different levels working together. It was really cool we were able to form that kind of classroom community with different students from three different schools," said Dansby.
He hopes his students will be able to connect and extend their friendships throughout the year. He was also grateful to connect with teachers from different schools.
"Last year being a COVID year, we couldn't meet in person, so it was cool to meet different teachers from different sites," he added.
In his classroom, he wanted students to have hands-on experiences. While addressing Oklahoma standards, he taught about geometry and shapes. Rather than just addressing them in drawings, he decided to use origami to help his students to understand the attributes of different shapes.
"We started with a simple cute shape. Then we moved to a shape with 12 sides. Then we moved onto a shape that has 30 sides. It was awesome," said Dansby.
Traeton Dansby is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation, and it's important for him to use his understanding of Indigenous cultures. In school, he participated in a program through a Choctaw Nation grant called Teach to Reach, which connects Native American teachers with communities with high populations of Native American students.
Over the course of summer school, he taught the Boys & Girls Club and worked specifically with its Native American Culture Club.
"We talked about traditional stories, such as the first strawberry. We learned how to give basic introductions in Cherokee. We did movement-based activities. We played red light/green light, but used Cherokee command words instead," he said.
He also believes in inquiry-based learning. His students were able to form their own research questions. In one instance, they decided to ask the kindergartners their favorite kind of pizza. The students collected the data, analyzed it, and made charts from it.
Dansby's journey as a teacher has been rewarding because he finds joy in fostering communities where children can grow.
"Curiosity is a valuable motivator. It is natural to children, and if you can use it in an educational setting, it is amazing to see what they can do," he said.
