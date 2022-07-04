COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Locals come together to rescue stray cat

The community came together last week to rescue a stray cat stuck in a tree.
Tahlequah-resident Kylie Parnell led the effort after she learned about the situation in her neighborhood.
"Basically, I came home on Wednesday, and the little neighbor boy was telling me about a cat stuck in a tree," said Parnell.
Parnell said the tree was located on the property of her neighbor, Jake Stopp. The animal was high in the branches, around 30 feet above the ground.
"It was white, with brown and gray markings - a pretty cat," said Parnell.
The cat had been in the tree for at least seven days.
"The homeowner kept trying to get [the cat] down, but it kept climbing higher," said Parnell. "It was lying up there, meowing softly. That's when I knew we needed to ask the community for help."
Parnell reached out on the "What's Happening in Tahlequah" Facebook page. As of July 1, the post has received 90 comments with concerns, suggestions and offers of assistance for the "baby" and "poor kitty," as some responding to the post called the cat.
"All sorts of people offered to help," said Parnell.
Don Ade commented with some advice.
"He's just not thirsty or hungry enough yet," said Ade. "When he is, he'll come down."
Juanita Little had a more active suggestion.
"Spray it with waterhose. That's what fire department did when ours was stuck," said Little.
Parnell said Justin Richardson, owner of Bubba J's Tree Services, sent a message offering to help. But Richardson was unable to rescue the cat. As he climbed higher, so did the cat, until it ended up jumping to a nearby tree.
"I was at work, coordinating from afar," said Parnell. "Justin messaged me, 'I couldn't get him. I think he wants to be up there.'"
Parnell called Lake Region, the Tahlequah Fire Department, and considered renting a lift to reach the cat. Many of these services were unable to come to her location.
"The fire department said that if it didn't come down soon, they would push it up the chain of command," said Parnell. "With cat rescues, they have to do a risk assessment, if it's too dangerous for the firefighters."
The cat finally made it down by itself on June 30. Although Parnell said she doesn't know where it went, she was thankful for all the help.
"It was really cool how everyone came together," said Parnell. "It was a nice community effort."
