Longshadows Ranch's nonprofit "The Teaching Gardens" has helped many learn about Cherokee culture and how to be sustainable with restorative and homestead farming in the past year.
Eli Camp, owner of Longshadows Ranch and one of the operators of The Teaching Gardens, said that while the group's namesake has to do with planting, it entails much more than gardening.
"We're teaching folks how to use traditional Cherokee lifeways to sustainably exist," said Camp. "In another way, we're teaching them how to homestead farm and earn a living at it. A lot of the skills you need to be able to provide for yourself were things that were taught from one generation to another for years."
The nonprofit first began when Camp and her family wanted to venture away from using pesticides on their plants, and move to the Netherlands to create a teaching homestead farm. After the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the family from moving out of the country, they decided to return to the Cherokee reservation and create a homestead farm.
The Teaching Gardens has been active for a little over a year, and has taught people a variety of skills, including how to prepare soil, the skills needed to harvest and preserve crops, pond management, running electricity, foraging, livestock management, and more.
Camp said the nonprofit also helps by teaching individuals how they can make a profit from their farming techniques by selling the items to community members as a vendor.
"This isn't about historical accuracy," said Camp. "It's about the historical accuracy of the philosophy of life and the way they live in today."
Cherokee National Treasures and storytellers from other tribes have also visited Longshadows Ranch to share their thoughts and skills.
Camp said they have had visitors from as close as Wagoner visit the site, and some as far away as Norway. The nonprofit hopes to be appealing toward families, so the practices will not be as removed from the younger generations.
To expose the younger generation to this philosophy of farming and way of life, the group is hosting a summer camp for those 8-12 years old until Aug. 6. The free camp breaks kids up into three different groups: the garden team, ranch team, and construction team.
Some of the indoor activities the group hosts includes cheesemaking and breadmaking, while the outdoor activities will be walking fences, laying plumbing, building a cabin, etc.
When it comes to the projects, camps, and classes at the ranch, Camp said she hopes people just know they are capable of participating in these practices.
"[We do this] to form this community around people who believe we can produce our own food and resources and share with one another," said Camp.
Future projects for Longshadows Ranch and The Teaching Gardens include adding sheep and rabbits to their livestock, finishing a cabin for visitors, and building an underground greenhouse. The latter will be used to teach patrons about food all year-round.
"[The greenhouse] may be a little deviation from Cherokee lifeways, but if they had thought of it – they were very innovative – I think they would have done it," said Camp.
