Downtown Tahlequah was rocking this weekend as Tahlequah Main Street Association hosted a painted rock hunt in coordination with the Second Saturday event.
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TMSA has had to quickly find new ways than originally planned to hold community events to help support our downtown restaurants and retail businesses, while giving them something fun to do in downtown Tahlequah," said TMSA Director Jamie Hale. "Our summer events in the Park were originally scheduled to begin in May. However, those dates were pushed back to June when some large-gathering restrictions had been lifted. We want to provide activities for our community while still maintaining consumer confidence for shopping and dining."
Over 200 painted rocks were collected from creative community members and then hidden around the downtown corridor, from Goingsnake to Choctaw, including in parks and inside some stores and restaurants.
Photo hints were given on the TMSA Facebook page throughout the event. Some businesses also posted pictures of their rocks. Participants were asked to tag photos with #918rocks and #TMSArocks to be entered to win $75 in Main Street Bucks. About 25 downtown businesses were set to participate, offering 10 percent off purchases to those who found the in-store rocks.
Along with the discount for rock hunters, Vivid Salon and Boutique co-owner Amy Carter was offering 20 percent off jewelry and bags to all.
"Second Saturdays are always a fun time in downtown Tahlequah," she said. "There are great sales, too."
Jessica Yates and her three daughters - ages 6, 9, and 10 - hunted rocks for a couple of hours.
"We participated because it was a fun, easy activity for my kids where we could also safely keep distance from others. My kids had a great time hunting for rocks and enjoying some goodies from our downtown businesses," said Yates. "I think it was a great idea to get people out supporting local businesses, while enjoying a free family friendly activity."
She said some of the rocks were easy to find, while others were more camouflaged or hidden.
"I would say a good mix of easy to difficult. They also liked the hints that we drove to some different locations that weren't as walkable," said Yates.
Hale said the rock hunt and June's Mural Madness Challenge were ways to get families outside and into the downtown area.
"We were amazed at how many families and other community members took part in the painting and donating of over 200 rocks. For those who took part in the hunt and posted photos through our Facebook page, it was easy to see it was an enjoyable event," said Hale. "We were amazed at the artistic abilities of our painters and look forward to hosting more events in the near future to showcase the incredible talent our community has to offer."
Check it out
To see some of the painted rocks and hunters, and information on upcoming events, visit the Tahlequah Main Street Association Facebook page.
