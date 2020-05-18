The spirit of a community can truly be felt when its residents get together with a common theme.
Lately, it's been nearly impossible for some parts of Tahlequah to gather, especially those in long-term care facilities. But since the COVID-19 pandemic shut doors and kept everyone cooped inside, groups have found ways to keep spirits up and share smiles.
Brookdale Tahlequah Heritage hosted a spring-themed parade a couple of weeks ago featuring the Tahlequah Fire Department, 5Cs Car club, home health care agencies, and family and community members.
"I think we had 70 vehicles in all," said Tanya Dyer, licensed practical nurse and director of sales and marketing.
To add to the theme, T-shirts were made for staff and residents, some dressed like bumblebees, and there was a person in a frog costume. Flower balloons, signs and pinwheels could be found around the facility, as well.
"It was a really, really good event. The residents absolutely loved it. There was great participation from the community and family members," said Dyer. "It really boosted morale, not just for the residents, but the staff, as well."
A representative of Cherokee County Nursing Center said a couple of different groups have driven through the property lately.
"The staff and residents really seemed to enjoy it," she said.
Jennifer McLoud, Good Shepherd Hospice marketing consultant, helped organize a parade through the parking lots of nursing facilities and hospitals May 14.
"We had about 15 cars. We just wanted to recognize the health care workers again, and let them know we are all still here through this coronavirus," said McLoud. "We want to let them know that we do appreciate them being on the frontlines with the coronavirus going on."
Go Ye Village is planning a summer fun-themed parade. Originally set for this Friday, due to the forecast, they will try to have it May 29, according to Tanya Wagnon, Go Ye Village life enrichment director.
Two parades have already traveled through the Go Ye parking lot.
"Our residents, they're pretty much confined to the building and grounds. Those in the parade were able to express what thoughts and feelings they had," said Wagnon. "It was really nice with the fire department coming out. They led the first parade. It made the residents happy to see those. It ties back to the community."
She said residents were allowed to come outside for the first parade, as long as they were 6 feet apart.
"We had residents bring out their lawn chairs and sit and watch. We have some residents that play musical instruments, so one gentleman stood on the sidewalk playing his trumpet," said Wagnon. "It was so good to have that connection back."
Go Ye Village employees and residents' family members are encouraged to participate in the upcoming event. They can decorate their vehicles, ride motorcycles or bicycles, or dress up and walk through. All walkers must stay 6 feet apart and wear their masks or face coverings. Participants must not interact with residents or staff.
"Our residents will have signs, too. So, if there are family members or home health caregivers who haven't been able to see them, they will have signs saying 'we miss you,' 'we love you,' or even 'thank you,'" said Wagnon. "We do have to limit the number of cars that can come through, so we want it to be those connected to us."
Get involved
For more information, call Tanya Wagnon at Go Ye Village, 918-316-0542.
