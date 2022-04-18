COMMUNITY SPIRIT: New 4-H educator trying to expand program

Colton Kantrell is the new 4-H educator for Cherokee County at the Oklahoma State University Extension Service, and he is working to increase student participation in the agricultural program.
Elementary schools in Cherokee County host 4-H programs, which provide experiences for young people. The purpose is to help build confidence and teach hard work, especially in agriculture.
Kantrell grew up in South Coffeyville, northeast of Bartlesville on the Oklahoma-Kansas border. He was inspired to become an educator because of the instruction and guidance from his 4-H educators when he was a child.
As a student, he raised and showed hogs, and later he became involved in judging as well. He sold his hogs to pay his tuition so he could attend Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell.
“It’s a small university. It was a shocker. It was six hours away, and the first time I had ever been away from home,” he said.
His favorite part of being a 4-H educator is working with the youth.
“The youth are the next generation, so I think we should teach them what we can to make future generations better and teach them skills. It's not just about schooling. There are things you can do after school to always learn,” said Kantrell. “I like working with the kids and getting to know them. When you can get a kid invested or wanting to do something new, and getting them out of their shell, it makes the job all the better.”
He will work with 4-H programs in the county, including 4-H In Action, Sequoyah, Keys, Hulbert, Woodall, Peggs, Lowrey, Briggs, Grand View, Norwood, Shady Grove, and Tenkiller.
“We are trying to grow 4-H, and we are trying to get more kids involved. I’m hoping I can bring some new stuff to the table by getting more teams together and taking them to more contests and getting it to grow,” he said.
He is working with the Cherokee County Fair Board to put on more events. The next big 4-H-sponsored programs are the summer camps.
“We are going to try to do our summer activity camps, so we are getting that planned out. We want to get them involved in the summer to keep kids active,” he said.
Learn more
For more information about summer camps, contact the OSU Extension Office at 918-456-6163.
