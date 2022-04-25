COMMUNITY SPIRIT: New nine-pin bowling league caters to novices

Every Tuesday, from April 26 to June 14, teams will make their way to Thunder Bowl to participate in an eight-week, nine-pin, no-tap league.
Nine-pin bowling is a no-scratch league, which means there is no handicap. It costs $12 per person per night, and teams must be made up of three people.
Nine-pin, no-tap bowling is played on a traditional bowling alley with 10 pins lined up. The biggest difference between traditional bowling and nine-pin bowling is that a competitor only needs to knock down nine pins to earn a strike.
"It is easier. It is more fun. It's more relaxed. Not everyone is as competitive. It's more of a fun league," said Elisha Dilbeck, league organizer.
Nine-pin bowling gives a chance for novice bowlers to compete with experienced bowlers. Because a strike requires the competitor to knock down fewer pins, nine-pin scores tend to run higher than 10-pin scores.
In the past, the league required four competitors per team.
"There are three people per team. Normally everyone goes with four, but this year, I went with three because it is easier to get teams that way," said Dilbeck.
The nine-pin bowling league has been playing for years, ever since it was based in the basement of the University Center at Northeastern State University where the Underground is now located. After that small alley closed, the league moved to Thunder Bowl.
Teams that want to sign up late can contact Dilbeck at 918-840-0083. They will have to make up lost games before or after league play. Games start on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
Nine-pin bowlers must be 18 years old to join the league, but a youth program will be starting up in June.
"We have a kids-bowl-free program in the summer. They register at kidsbowlfree.com. They get these coupons every day. They can either print them out or they bring them in on their mobile phone and they get two free games per kid per day," said Dilbeck.
Kids just need to pay $3 for a shoe rental to participate in free bowling.
