COMMUNITY SPIRIT: NHS Auxiliary volunteer enjoys life of service

Sueann Freeman is a retired educator of 42 years and a volunteer at Northeastern Health System’s gift shop. In April, she will be honored at the Hearts of Gold Gala, presented by NHS as Volunteer of the Year.
Freeman is being honored for her years of service at the gift shop, as well as her time on the Auxiliary Board. Previously, she has served as treasurer, and she is currently fulfilling her second term as the board’s president.
“When I retired in 2011, the question that was asked to me was, ‘What are you going to do now?’ I had it all planned out. I was going to come and volunteer at the hospital, and I started in December 2011,” said Freeman.
By that summer, she was already asked to serve on the Auxiliary board, which consists of the gift shop and Remarkables Thrift and Consignment Store. All proceeds are directed to help patients at the hospital.
“The sales from the auxiliary of both the gift shop and Remarkables are used to purchase items for the hospital. In the past two years, we purchased new beds for the Solutions Department and helped to buy 100 new mattresses for all the beds,” said Freeman.
In her 11 years, Freeman hasn’t been paid a dime for her service.
Two times a year, she travels to a distributor in Dallas, where she picks out new items for the gift shop. She had previous experience working in retail at a pharmacy, so she was excited to pick up the responsibility. She loves the work because she is able to serve the community while meeting new people.
Although the gift shop is open to anyone, employees make up the bulk of customers.
“Our employees can’t leave and go somewhere for lunch. We’ve got lunch and snacks. I would say, 75-80 percent of our sales are from employees. We try to cater to their needs because we know they are going to be looking for certain things. They get excited when we are going to market in January or June,” said Freeman.
The gift shop holds significance for the families of those who are hospitalized and are unable to leave.
On Thursdays, Freeman also volunteers at Feed My Sheep at the United Methodist Church, where she distributes food to the needy.
She also volunteers at the D.D. Etchieson UMC Church Indian taco sale each month, which helps to pay for the church’s utilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.