COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Nonprofit preps for pride events, creates resources

TahlEquality is preparing for its annual LGBTQ+ pride events and working to create more resources for the community.
“I feel like Tahlequah is like an island unto itself. It’s probably the most supportive, progressive little hippie town I’ve ever had the pleasure of experiencing,” said TahlEquality Interim President Sanj Cooper.
Cooper said the local nonprofit, a chapter of Oklahomans for Equality, has been around for about nine years, providing area residents with LGBTQ+ resources.
“So as far as what we bring to the community, we bring resources and help and knowledge, and I guess an open heart and willingness to help those in need more than anything,” said Cooper.
Some of those resources include links and connections to shelters, food donations, transportation, meet-and-greet events, mental health and health care needs.
Cooper said the nonprofit tries to be involved with all age ranges and demographics in the LGBTQ+ community.
TahlEquality’s pride events are scheduled to take place Oct. 21-22, and more vendors and food trucks are needed to participate. One of the events scheduled for this year’s event includes a Pride walk from Northeastern State University to Norris Park on Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.
As the group prepares for this year's Pride events, Cooper said they are also preparing to host a Friendsgiving event in November for people who are not able to spend the holidays with their relatives. The organization believes hosting events like this is important to the area, as it helps others feel connected, supported, and affirmed.
“Everyone needs to be affirmed how they are as an individual, and that needs to happen because we all need it,” said Cooper.
Cooper said the organization aims to give hope, love, and support to community members.
TahlEquality is trying to further this mission by working with other agencies to provide groups and other resources, such as associations similar to Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays – PLAG.
“There’s just a need, like it all ties in. Whole health wellness ties in with what’s going on in your head; it affects your body and what’s happening in your body affects your ahead,” said Cooper.
Get involved
For more information on TahlEquality and its upcoming events, go to the Facebook page @OklahomansforEqualityChapter:TahlEquality or call 918-931-3639.
