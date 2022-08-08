COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Nonprofit to help fund area charitable needs

The Tahlequah Community Fund, a local independent nonprofit organization, works to connect potential community donors to help fill charitable needs in the area.
Ken Purdy, chairman of the TCF, said the program was tailored especially for this area, and it collects donations from individual community members.
“We invest those monies in an endowed fund, and then we use the proceeds from those investments to financially support charitable interests in the Tahlequah community and the surrounding area,” said Purdy
The organization was established in 1999, which is when members started garnering donations and investing them in the endowment fund for 10 years. During that decade, Purdy said, they distributed a few small grants, but they didn’t start their routine and annual grant-making program until 2009.
During 2009, Purdy said, the TCF only gave grants to five organizations, totaling $3,500. The fund received over 30 applications for help and was able to provide $37,000 in grants to 15 organizations in 2021. The fund has issued about $1.1 million in grants for 150 organizations in the Tahlequah community since its inception.
“I think I speak for our entire board when I say the process of sending money back into the community to finance so many worthy efforts – whether it’s education, or social welfare programs, or whatever that charitable case might be – feels very good, and it feels like success. It feels like we are climbing the ladder we set out more than 20 years ago,” said Purdy.
The organization has two primary grant programs: a Special Challenges Grant and a small grants program. The Special Challenges program comes around on a periodic basis, as it needs larger donations to help pay for certain projects. This program is meant to support larger and more significant projects that are will have a significant physical impact. The small grants program offers a maximum of $3,500 per approved applicant and focuses on helping with smaller projects or organizations in the area.
“I think even though they are small grants, they have a big impact. They make a big difference in a lot of organizations,” said Purdy.
Purdy said the funding targets proposals for Tahlequah and the surrounding areas, with many focused on the younger generation.
“That's our future. Our young people are our future. That’s why some of the most significant institutions that we have are developed in support of those young people,” said Purdy.
Almost 21% of the fund’s grant-making has been earmarked to support projects that benefit Tahlequah Public Schools, with 58% more donated to projects that impact the area’s rural schools, plus several nonprofit organizations, such as Help In Crisis, the Boys & Girls Club, and the CARE food pantry.
Some larger grants that have helped the community include the Tahlequah Trails Association funding to kick off the first mile of trail for biking and hiking, and funding to leverage other monies to help Northeastern State University create a plaza area around a veterans memorial statue.
“Many people are good-hearted. They want to see their community grow and prosper, and they recognize there are many needs in the community by different members of our population that need support from time to time,” said Purdy.
Get involved
Individuals and organizations can apply and learn about the fund’s grants and programs at https://cfok.org/grants. Potential donors can contact Ken Purdy at 918-931-7926 or k-purdy@sbcglobal.net, J.D. Carey at 918-456-6665 or jd-carey@sbcglobal.net, or Jodeen Worth at 918-822-7643.
