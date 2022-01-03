In November, graduating Northeastern State University senior and Cherokee Citizen Madison Whitekiller took home the Miss Indian Oklahoma crown, and now she is using her platform to support STEM education.
Whitekiller almost didn’t run this year. She ran in 2019 and was second runnerup. Defeated, she returned to her books. At that time, she was an education major at NSU, but her passion was STEM.
“Being Native American from a small school system, it felt daunting to enter STEM. I picked an education major and realized it was something that didn’t interest me,” she said.
One night, she decided studying education was not going to make her happy, so she gathered her courage and switched her major to biochemistry. To her, the rest is history.
She was supposed to graduate in May, but having to add another semester, it allowed her one more semester of eligibility to compete for Miss Indian Oklahoma.
“The first time I got second runnerup. It was disappointing because there was a lot of work I put into it. It was difficult to not get it that first time,” said Whitekiller. “I spoke to my mom, and she encouraged me to go for it. It was my last time. We spent a lot of time talking about what my platform would be.”
At that point, she had a clearer understanding of the pageant and the expectations the judges would have for her. She went in better prepared, a little older, and a little more mature.
Now that she has won the competition, she is overseen by the Oklahoma Federation of Indian Women, and she represents the 39 federally recognized tribal nations in Oklahoma.
“Even though I’m Cherokee, and that is my culture, I go to different tribes and spread knowledge. I let the public know we are not one homogenous culture,” said Whitekiller.
Since she won, she has participated in several parades, and has given presentations at schools, including Bell School in Stilwell in cooperation with the United Keetoowah Band Education Department. In March, she plans to speak about STEM at Geekapalooza in Oklahoma City, a festival for kids interested in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.
She has taken her Medical College Admission Test and applied to medical schools, and she is being interviewed by a number of programs.
In her journey, she has grown. She initially wasn’t confident in her ability to attend medical school, but her education at NSU and her participation in the Miss Indian Oklahoma pageant have given her confidence.
“This is something I’m passionate about. I’ve taken the leap. My mom had cancer when I was around 10 years old. She had an amazing team of doctors, but I look back, and realized none were Native American,” she said.
Whitekiller said Native Americans are better able to serve Indigenous communities because they understand the culturalisms of an area. They are also better equipped to speak Indigenous languages and understand their own methods of healing.
“I’m hoping to get into a medical school and start in the fall. I know I want to work in a Native American community and fight health disparities that affect our people,” she said. “I’ll try to go in with an open mind.”
In 2017, Whitekiller was crowned Miss Cherokee, and in 2015, she won Miss Junior Cherokee.
