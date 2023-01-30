COMMUNITY SPIRIT: NSU class creates, to host Prom On A Penny

Prom on a Penny has been serving high school students in the area for the past 10 years, with a short break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Northeastern State University event allows individuals to buy quality prom dresses at a lower cost and helps them prepare for the big night in other ways.
“It’s always nice to see other people get joy out of it. ‘One man's junk is another man's treasure,’ so it’s a good thing when people recycle because those prom dresses have more than one night’s life span,” said Dr. Dana Eversole, NSU professor of Media Studies.
Eversole said her class Media Campaigns and Events usually creates a campaign of some sort during the semester, and Prom on a Penny is normally selected. She said all of her students enjoy participating in the project, and creating a space for high school students to buy inexpensive, quality prom attire.
Each of the 18 students this year is canvassing the area to find six dresses for Prom on a Penny, which will take place Saturday, March 4, at the NSU University Center Ballroom from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Before someone has the option to purchase a dress, each item is carefully sorted through by Eversole and her class to determine if it is ripped, stained, or wearable.
“We had a lot leftover from the previous year, so they did a cleanup and got rid of everything that was torn or really stained, so they’re on a big push this year to get some new dresses,” said Eversole.
While the event is mainly for those shopping to find a dress for prom, Eversole said several people will buy accessories and dresses for other events, such as spring concerts.
“We have such a strong following,” said Eversole. “There are people who come and hang out an hour before to make sure they can get in.”
The dresses run the gamut from short to long, and some name brands, including Calvin Klein, are featured. Eversole said they have upgraded the program the past several years to now offer accessories, such as jewelry and ties, and men's suits.
Prom on a Penny will also feature beauticians and other vendors this year, to help patrons figure out how to style their hair.
“It’s past the COVID, and I think more people are willing to come out. We’ve always had vendors up until COVID-19. We had to stop for a couple of years, so we just wanted to try to bring back what we had before, but we’re always working on something,” said Eversole.
You can help
Eversole said local donations can be taken to the NSU Playhouse, while donors at the Broken Arrow campus can take items to NSU Student Affairs. For more information regarding donations, email eversole@nsuok.edu or call 918-456-5511, extension 2891.
