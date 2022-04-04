COMMUNITY SPIRIT: NSU's Muslim students enter Ramadan with fast

Ramadan, which started on April 2, is a month-long Muslim event that is celebrated around the world, including in Green Country.
About two billion Muslims live around the world, and many take one month per year to fast from sunrise to sunset. The purpose is to improve one’s spirituality and to connect with God.
Fasting, or sawm, is one of the five pillars of Islam, in addition to profession of faith, prayer, giving of alms, and a pilgrimage to Mecca.
“The concept of fasting is not new. It goes back thousands of years, back to all Abrahamic religions. It just varies on how it is practiced. Jews also fast on Yom Kippur. The idea is the same. You abstain from food and water. For us, it is physical and spiritual,” said Aisha Chaudhry, a student at Northeastern State University who is studying health care administration.
In addition to abstaining from food, Muslims also abstain from performing bad deeds. Chaudhry compared the holiday to Lent, the Catholic tradition preceding Easter wherein adherents give up something – like alcohol, junk food, or smoking – for about a month.
Ramadan is important to Muslims because it celebrates the period when Muslims believe God revealed the Quran to Muhammad, the prophet.
Every morning before sunrise, Muslims eat breakfast, and every night after sunset, they eat supper. Some Muslims eat the same amount of food that they would normally eat in a day, but consume it in two sittings. Others choose to eat the same amount of food they would normally eat for breakfast and dinner and cut out lunch. Those decisions are made by the person celebrating the holiday.
Those who are not capable of fasting – including the elderly, disabled, those with medical conditions, pregnant, breastfeeding mothers, and children – are exempt from fasting.
“They are still commanded to feed a poor person for every day they miss,” said Chaudhry.
After Ramadan, to mark the end of the holiday, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fatr, or Eid, where they gather, exchange gifts, and eat.
“As a college student, I have a hard time passing by food on campus such as Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks. I have to remind myself to wait until sunset. It is hard on me. It has taught me self-control. It makes me realize how much I think of food every day, and at every moment, and I remind myself I am fasting,” said Chaudhry.
She said fasting helps her to increase self-control, and also humbles her. She plans to participate with Feed My Sheep with her brother, Bilal Chaudhry, to feed the hungry, as giving service is a tenant of her faith.
For the first day of Ramadan, she read from the Quran, spent time listening to Islamic lectures, and prayed. When she reads the Quran, she also reads the English translation to make sure she understands what she is reading.
Chaudhry, and other Muslims, also raise money during Ramadan for different charities.
She said that in addition to providing spiritual blessings, fasting also offers positive side effects for most healthy people.
“Because we abstain from food, our body goes about removing toxins. It gives our digestive system a rest, and it can lower cholesterol,” she said.
