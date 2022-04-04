COMMUNITY SPIRIT: NSU's Muslim students enter Ramadan with fast

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy with a drenching rain ending overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with a drenching rain ending overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.