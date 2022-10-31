COMMUNITY SPIRIT: OHCE chapters helps community, surrounding areas

Oklahoma Home and Community Education clubs in Cherokee County have helped the community and the surrounding area for years with different activities.
Heather Winn, the OHCE Cherokee County adviser, said the statewide and county-based organization is run through the Oklahoma State University Extension Service and has three chapters in the county: Aprons and Lace, Woodall, and Park Hill.
Winn said when Extension services began in 1935, they were called home demonstration clubs, and they helped teach women different skills, such as sewing mattresses, food preservation, etc. Some of the main goals were to strengthen families and communities, and develop leadership skills through information based on research from OSU specialists.
"They focus on strengthening families, providing educational programs, doing community service, fulfilling being a resource for families in need, as well as doing the educational components to educate families nutrition wise to eat healthier, exercise, and those kinds of things we teach as Extension educators, but also in the areas of parenting," said Winn.
Even though the Cherokee County chapters of OHCE have been around for almost 80 years, Winn said they try to stay current as time progresses, with technological advancements and new techniques.
"In 1941, they were trying to teach people how to make mattresses, how to process their chickens, how to make closets for their home, as well as the parenting, and trying to teach them how to preserve the food they were growing in their gardens to have food resources all year long," Winn said. "We still do that today, but we focus on preserving that food and having that food last all year long [in a better way]."
During the clubs' monthly meetings, Winn said, members are taught an educational lesson and decide what their next community service activity will be. One of the community services involved making over 2,000 masks during the height of COVID-19.
"They do all kinds of community service," said Winn. "They do a main state goal for three years. Hunger has been a major focus for them, so they have donated - within the past three years - to the day center by taking food down and other items that they need."
Other community service events include taking fresh produce to senior citizens and making donations to the Cherokee County Health Coalition. While most of their service is done in Cherokee County, some of the clubs work outside of the community, such as making Braille covers for the Oklahoma School for the Blind.
"They're trying to make life better for families in our own communities and in our county," said Winn.
She said the organization is for all ages and they hope the lessons are passed down from generation to generation.
Get involved
Anyone who wants to participate or find out more on the nearest OHCE chapter can call the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office at 918-456-6163.
