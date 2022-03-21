COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Organization honors volunteers for AmeriCorps Week

AmeriCorps Week took place March 13-19, and to honor local volunteers, Katina Dugger, who oversees the Volunteers In Service to America program in Cherokee County, held a luncheon on March 21, which also served as a reminder to the public about recruitment.
Dugger came into her position three months ago, and she is excited to expand the program. Currently, 10 volunteers provide services to 12 different organizations in town.
“We focus on Cherokee County to place VISTA workers in our service organizations. Our workers do indirect work, so they are behind the scenes. They help with grants, set up data spreadsheets or get their media going. They work on social media, recruit volunteers, or put together donor lists – things like that,” said Dugger.
Currently, Dugger is recruiting more volunteers, or workers, and nonprofits to house VISTA workers.
“We have been approved to place 10 summer VISTA members for eight weeks at different nonprofits that have been already identified,” said Dugger.
VISTA workers help save overhead costs for nonprofits that serve the Tahlequah community, but don’t have money to hire the staff required to perform a certain operation.
“They come in so another worker doesn’t have to do it,” she said. “So, the workers get a modest living allowance on a monthly basis, and then at the end of the year, they can earn up to $6,000 for schooling, or they can earn about a $1,800 cash stipend.”
While many volunteers are in college, the opportunity is open to anyone over age 17. The program is becoming increasingly popular for retirees who have some extra time and want to serve.
“AmeriCorps VISTA week is where we honor all those present and past who have served in AmeriCorps, whether summer, or even the FEMA or CCC. Today, we are honoring our current VISTA members and their supervisors,” said Dugger.
Volunteers that were honored include on March 21: Wrighter Weavel and Jesseca Deere, American Indian Resource Center; Jennifer Phillips, Oklahoma Office of Rural Health; Abigail Shaw and Lois Ison, NSU Wesley Foundation; Emma Sweet, Tahlequah Boys and Girls Club; Gabriele Mouse, Tahlequah Habitat for Humanity; Cayl Bethel, Tahlequah Sports League; Jasmine Riggs, Cherokees for Black Indian History Preservation Foundation; and Cate Fritz, Tahlequah Farmers’ Market.
Dugger is looking for eight more volunteers to serve the community in addition to nonprofits who require free labor.
“It is important for all of us to volunteer and serve our communities and to help those who are unfortunate,” said Dugger. “There is something satisfying about giving back to the community. That’s what we’re made for, to help others in the world.”
To volunteer to receive a volunteer, email Dugger at katina.dugger.cchsc@gmail.com.
