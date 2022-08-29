COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Pickleball tourney can bring community together

The Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry will be hosting a pickleball tournament to bring the Tahlequah community together and to provide monetary help for two organizations.
The first annual NSU Oklahoma School of Optometry Pickleball Doubles Tournament will take place Sept. 17 at Kaufman Park from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
NSU Oklahoma Optometric Student Association President Dalton Cunningham said this is the first pickleball tournament the Lions Club and OOSA have hosted.
“It’s a sport you can play at all ages. It requires a little bit of brains and a little bit of athleticism, but it requires very little skills to go out and have some fun. But you can, over time, get much better, and it’s just a good workout,” said Cunningham.
The health benefits from the tournament through making people aware of the pickleball courts is one reason for the event, he said. The main purpose is to bring the community together and to support the OOSA and the Lions Club.
“I grew up in Tahlequah. I would like to see this event continued in the future and just to see the community come together and enjoy it year after year,” said Cunningham.
Cunningham said the money generated by the tournament will be split between the Lions Club and the OOSA, which will use it for NSU student travel grants.
“We are one of the few optometry schools in the nation that has an organization, like the OOSA, that actively searches for ways to help students attend events to advocate for our future profession and also network with doctors around the nation,” said Cunningham.
Cunningham believes the local businesses sponsoring the tournament will also be important for the community.
“They’re businesses and companies that people have known forever that are helping out and sponsoring the tournament, and just pushing optometrists forward,” said Cunningham.
The tournament allows all ages to participate, which will ensure a spectrum of the community will be there and not just one demographic, said Cunningham.
“We have age ranges right now from 12 years old all the way up to, I believe, 71 years old, so the entire community is going to be there,” said Cunnignham.
The tournament currently has 33 teams registered, with 40 teams being the maximum accommodation.
Get involved
To register for the pickleball tournament, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Ydi8jqu4ToXSzI61InPwk1PBI4NG-vSvChvJ5ZJYWyQ/edit.
