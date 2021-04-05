Since 1953, kids in the Boy Scouts of America have been turning blocks of wood and accessories into creations built for racing. Tahlequah Cub Scout Pack 730 held its annual Pinewood Derby on March 27.
With the help of adults, Scouts design and build their own miniature cars, which are raced against others on a specialized track. Some participants may be awarded certificates or trophies for the fastest car or best design, but most people present for the races enjoy the thrill of the event and time spent with others.
“It’s the best thing ever,” said Mason Roach. “Camping and Pinewood Derby are my favorites.”
Mason, 9, is at Webelo level in the pack, having joined Scouts six years ago. He designed a derby car based off the Kirby video game series, and he won the Cub Scouts Choice Award.
The Top 3 regulation racers were Clyde Peterson, Lane Peterson, and Chase Rose.
Mason’s mom, Amanda, said that Scouts gives him time with his friends to just be normal little kids.
“They learn a lot, such as good citizenship and helping others, as well as survival skills and Leave No trace. He just earned his Whittling Chip so he can now use a pocketknife,” said Roach.
Currently, Pack 730 has 18 youths participating, and Roach said that is a lot less than last year. She said COVID has kept some families from coming back.
“We are always open for new members and always looking for more volunteers to better our program,” said Bill Butts, committee chair for Cub Scout Pack 730. “If any organizations or local companies wish to assist in any fashion, they can contact us through our public Facebook page, Tahlequah Cub Scout Pack 730.”
Cub Scouts is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Pack 730 has both boys and girls registered, and it is gearing up for a campout this weekend.
The Cub Scouts and Boy Scout Troop 743 will host a spring recruiting event Tuesday, April 20, at 6 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Tahlequah Activities Building. That's where both groups normally meet each week.
“There will be a lot of stuff set up for the kids to see, as well as some of the games we do throughout the year, one of which will be the Pinewood Derby track to race old cars from Scouts and Hot Wheels cars,” said Butts.
Get involved
For more information on the Cub Scout program, visit www.scouting.org, or contact Pack 730 on Facebook.
