COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Precinct workers create fair, lawful experience

Precinct officials for the Cherokee County Election Board are charged with overseeing fair voting for area residents. Among those volunteers are Norma Boren and Ed Brocksmith.
Boren, a retired Tahlequah High School government teacher, now works as a precinct judge for the Cherokee County Election Board. She is one of three people who work at her specific precinct. She said every precinct has three people, each from a different political party, working during elections.
"[Having different parties work] is a check and balance to make sure no one is stuffing the ballot box," said Boren.
Precinct officials normally include a judge, clerk, and an inspector.
A judge is someone who verifies whether the voters' identities match who they are voting as, and if they are in the correct precinct.
Boren said they usually have a small number of people show up to the wrong precinct, especially in the wake of recent redistricting.
Ed Brocksmith, a Cherokee County precinct clerk, said precinct officials are the eyes and ears of the Election Board on election days.
"The people who work with the county election board serve a very important role. The election board is responsible for creating free and fair elections," said Brocksmith.
A precinct's clerk, like Brocksmith, is the individual who makes sure the voter is given the correct ballot and correct number of ballots.
Brocksmith said having precinct officials is vital, as they make sure people are following the rule of law and that their right to vote is preserved. He said one of the most important jobs of a precinct worker is making sure everyone has an opportunity to cast a ballot, including people living with disabilities.
The final member of the precinct team is the inspector, who oversees the entire process by doing tasks such as making sure people with disabilities are given the correct help and by dealing with broken voting machines.
Another job of these workers is to make sure the surrounding area remains nonpartisan through monitoring to ensure no one is electioneering within 300 feet of the polls. This includes wearing T-shirts or hats advertising candidates. Boren said the workers are not allowed to discuss politics of any kind - including answering questions about the ballot - to help create an unbiased environment. She said that depending on the election, electioneering will take place at least one time during voting.
"Everything is nonpartisan. We certainly don't discuss politics, or our opinions on issues. That not only helps us get along with each other as workers, but it [creates] a nonpartisan zone," said Boren.
Precinct officials normally work from 6 a.m. to almost 8 p.m. on election days. Brocksmith said those days can be long and draining, depending on how many voters show up, which he said can sometimes be fewer than 12 people.
Boren said it is mainly older, retired adults who work for the Election Board because they have the time to do it, but she said the board hires all types of people.
"All you need to do is call, because they desperately need people, and they need them from all parties. Not just Democrats and Republicans. They'd be happy to have anybody," said Boren.
For more information on the Cherokee County Election Board, call 918-456-2261.
