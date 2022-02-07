COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Professor launches writing club for local youth

On Jan. 31, Christopher Murphy, associate professor of English at Northeastern State University, launched High School Creative Writing Club, which encourages students to write.
The event was held at Too Fond of Books.The purpose of the monthly club is to help students learn and practice writing in fiction, poetry, screenwriting, and more.
Murphy teaches creative writing at NSU and serves on the editorial board of Nimrod International Journal. His work has been published in various journals and platforms, and in 2021, he published his fictional "Burning All the Time," where he compiled a series of short stories about Northeastern Oklahoma.
"I was an avid reader as a kid, then began writing as a teen. I took a bevy of workshops as an undergrad, pursued an MFA in Fiction at the University of Arkansas, and then landed at NSU. I just had my first book, a collection of short stories called 'Burning All the Time,' published in August," said Murphy.
At NSU, he runs the Creative Writing program, which requires him to teach a range of courses on the topic. He also advises students, publishes "The Talon," which is a literary journal, and he hosts readings and other events. The High School Creative Writing Club is one of the extracurriculars that falls within his purview, and he sees it as a great opportunity for students to develop their writing ability early.
"Tom [Jefferson] and Valerie [Reese] at Too Fond of Books came up with the idea. They're dedicated to promoting writing and serving the community, and they reached out to me after I had my book launch at the store. I hollered at some local high school teachers, got my students in Write Club involved, and we were off to the races," said Murphy.
He believes that it is important to nurture talent at a young age, because it not only helps students academically, but it helps them to better understand who they are.
"I think kids need as many creative outlets as possible. Creative encouragement and guidance was vital for me when I was younger. I hope the club can provide that to a few students around here," he said. "It's certainly got a deeper meaning because I believe fervently in writing as a means of creation, of expression, of self discipline, of empathic engagement with the world, and because it can bring joy. If it gives students something to look forward to every month, that's meaningful enough for me."
Anyone attending high school is welcome to High School Creative Writing Club. They meet in the back room using the side door. For information on meeting times, email Murphy at murphy07@nsuok.edu.
