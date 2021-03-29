Thirty individuals from all walks of life recently studied Dave Ramsey's “The Total Money Makeover” book with Zoë Institute Executive Director Rhonda Clemons leading the class.
According to Clemons, Edward Jones and Associates purchased the books for class members and sweetened the pot by providing each person who successfully completed the class a $100 bill to start a personal savings account.
“The class emphasized the hard process of getting serious about your financial future by saving money, getting out of debt, and investing for the future. The group learned to use easy budgeting apps and tips for cutting expenses,” said Clemons. “People, even making good salaries, live paycheck to paycheck and have no idea where their money goes. Money fights are one of the No. 1 sources of divorce in the U.S.”
It is estimated that 76 percent of families in the U.S. could not cover a $400 emergency without using a credit card, according to Clemons.
“The families in the class learned that living on a budget and regularly saving and investing are against our normal culture, so they made the decision to not live like the rest of the world who, for the most part, just ‘look’ successful, but are in fact broke and overwhelmed financially,” she said.
Class graduate Nathan Tinsley said the program showed him a lot of what he was doing wrong with his money.
“I never tracked where it was going and what I spent it on. Rhonda and Dave Ramsey really showed me I was on track for a poor money future and something had to change! I got gazelle-intense and I am excited to continue my ‘Total Money Makeover,’” said Tinsley.
Participant Sarah Workman said the class helped her look at her bad money habits, and embrace the change she needed to make to stop living paycheck to paycheck.
“It's amazing how just taking the time to plan out and stick to a good budget can help extend the life of your money," said Workman.
Attendee Taryn Manzitto said she struggled to find an “ah-ha” moment, and it finally hit at the end.
“On the last night, Ms. Rhonda, spoke about the Good Samaritan. I need to be financially fit so God can use me like that. Obviously that's not the only thing I need to be, but it definitely needs to happen. I know and I can feel God has called me to be generous,” said Manzitto. “It is about always being able to care for my family, but I know there is more God is gonna call on me for, and I know I'm not ready now.”
Out of 30 who started the class, 26 completed the program.
For graduation on March 17, participants brought their children in for a special kid-friendly message to encourage them to help their parents save money and pay off debt today, so their families can have a healthy financial future.
“The kids learned they needed ‘grit’ to grow in their character, and that means they delay immediate satisfaction for something much better down the road,” said Clemons. “The kiddos got to choose from having a $50 bill to start their own savings account or a nice bag of Easter candy today. All 10 kiddos chose a savings account over the candy. Then, as a surprise, they got to keep the candy, anyway.”
Clemons said programs like these depend on community support.
"I want to challenge other businesses in town to follow Steve Worth and Associates' lead in being generous so Zoë Institute can continue to help our community be financially literate and thrive,” said Clemons. “Our community could really benefit from this information on so many levels. When you ‘get it,’ it is really life-changing."
The next free financial class series will start Wednesday, April 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Abundant Life Fellowship. Titled Financial Peace University, the program continues on what was learned in the first series, but participation is not a requirement to attend. No other criteria is required, except an interest in learning to take hold of one’s financials and future.
“Abundant Life Fellowship has graciously offered to let us hold our classes at their church so they can provide fun child care free of charge while the parents get a financial pep talk and encouragement plus solid information,” said Clemons. “Class size will be limited because of safe child care space, so it’s first-come, first-served to sign up.”
Get involved
For more information or to enroll in Financial Peace University, call Rhonda Clemons at 918-822-7999, and leave a message if there is no answer.
