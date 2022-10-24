COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Puzzle Piece Project aims to help autistic students

Cherokee Elementary School’s new “Puzzle Piece Project” support group is being used to help parents and children living with autism.
The project first began in August, created by Oklahoma State University second-year medical students Sadie Schiffmacher and Shaelyn Ward through a fellowship program called the Albert Schweitzer Fellowship.
Schiffmacher said she and Ward applied for the fellowship last March, proposing the idea to create a support group for children dealing with autism and their parents at Cherokee Elementary.
Heather Zimmer, a Cherokee Elementary special education teacher, said that last year, she wanted to find a way to help the school district's parents, who are trying to figure out how to navigate the special education system. She said she has noticed an increase over the years in enrollment with students who are dealing with autism and special needs.
“There’s so many different loops and needs and resources that a lot of them don’t have access to, or don’t even know about, so I wanted to find a way for them to help alleviate that stress with having a kid with special needs. And somehow, magically, the Lord sent us Sadie and Shaelyn, because they came in with the exact same project. It just worked out great that we all wanted to help support our parents in the community,” said Zimmer.
Schiffmacher said the idea came about due to a lack of resources and service in other rural areas in Oklahoma for kids with special needs or autism.
The program features monthly parent meetings, field trips, and community activities. The group usually meets the last Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Cherokee Elementary. Zimmer said the first meeting a parent attends will involve creating a goal on what they want their child to obtain.
The program also has a different topic to focus on each month, such as how to desensitize children to uncomfortable issues, like wearing a Halloween costume.
“We sent out a survey at the beginning of our program, so each of the topics we’re covering are things parents have wanted to learn about or have wanted more information about,” said Schiffmacher.
The field trips and activities the group takes are used to help students deal with certain tasks and to teach parents how to help them through it, such as going into a grocery store and helping cook.
“We take them and we see how they behave when they walk into the store, and we kind of educate the kids on how we’re going to behave, and what we're going to look for. Do we touch this? Do we not touch this? We also teach them how to go through self-checkout. They get to scan their own little items and put it in bags, which thrills them to no end,” said Zimmer. “Then the parents come the next week on the next trip, and we teach the parents what we observed and how we help the kids get through the grocery trip.”
Schiffmacher said in recent meetings, she has noticed parents starting to open up about their children and connecting with other parents.
“With this project my goal for them is definitely for [the kids] to just gain independence, and for their parents to also see the things they can accomplish and that they can be independent, if they’re given the right resources and tools to do so,” said Schiffmacher.
Zimmer wants to use the support group as a way for parents to learn how to receive resources in the community to help their child.
“My hope is that parents will feel more confident to be advocates for their kids, that they'll speak up and be able to speak to what they know that their student needs,” said Zimmer.
The Puzzle Piece Project is expected to expand to include several of the local elementary schools.
Parents wanting to get involved with the Puzzle Piece Project can contact Cherokee Elementary at 918-458-4110 and ask to speak with Heather Zimmer or Cherokee Elementary Principal Marissa McCoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.