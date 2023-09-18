Volunteers with Relay For Life of Cherokee County are already gearing up for this year's walk.
Melanie Moden, a leader for Relay for Life in Tahlequah, said the event will take place at Norris Park Oct. 7 and is open to the public.
The October fundraiser, which will last from 4-8 p.m., has been taking place since 1985. Moden said the walk is a way to show support for the American Cancer Society, as well as raise awareness about cancer. Proceeds raised by teams will all go toward the American Cancer Society.
"It's a joy [to be leading the event] because of what we're doing for the state and the county," Moden said.
While Moden is not a cancer survivor herself, she said her passion for helping provide Relay For Life in Cherokee County comes from her desire to further cancer research, as several of her family members have died from the disease.
"Cancer is a horrible, horrible thing, yet there are so many who have had cancer, and I hate that for them and their families because I know what they go through," Moden said.
While the event usually involves participants walking around a track and hosting a luminary service, Moden said that this year, they will be having several vendors. Moden said she wants people to not only attend the event to receive information about cancer, but to honor survivors and remember those who have passed.
The past two years have been difficult, due to the COVID-19 pandemic's making it hard for people to gather safely. Moden said this will be the first year since the pandemic for the Relay For Life of Cherokee County to include everything from vendors, to the walking portion, to the luminary ceremony.
Participants will walk around the sidewalk at Norris Park, with the first lap being reserved for cancer survivors.
"It's just a way to honor the survivors and help remember the ones who have gone," Moden said. "There are many different areas the money helps. It helps with mammograms and colonoscopies and [prostate-specific antigen] tests."
Moden said the length of the track will be smaller this year, as they are trying to make it easier for people to participate.
Besides being a way to remember others or by funding certain medical procedures, Moden said proceeds raised through Relay For Life of Cherokee County helps with rides to treatments and getting needed pharmaceuticals.
"It also helps with getting survivors together, so they can talk about things and discuss what they are going through," Moden said. "That's one of our goals to have them united to discuss and to become a group together."
Get involved
For those who are interested in donating or becoming a team member, Moden said they can either show up at the event or go to www.relayforlife.org/cherokeecook.
