Community Spirit: Resident rides for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

With a mission to raise money for the Children's Cancer Research Fund, Tahlequah resident Mariah McAlpin participated in the Great Cycle Challenge during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
"Normally it's in June, but because of COVID, I guess it was postponed this year. I really like that it is in September since that is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. I think they should keep it in September," she said.
This was McAlpine's second year for the challenge, and she brought company.
"I rode in 2018, right before getting pregnant with Zeki," she said of her son. "This year he goes on a lot of my rides with me."
As of Monday afternoon, McAlpine had logged 50.1 miles for the challenge, and Zeki was on board for 23.3 miles, either in a front pack carrier or a seat her and her husband, Gary, added to the bike.
Pediatric cancer awareness is not a random cause for the McAlpin family to support. It is a personal one to them, as their son, beloved as Warrior Kai for his spirit, died in 2017.
"Childhood cancer only gets 4 percent of all cancer research money. Of course we and all other families directly affected know this, but the general public does not. We champion for 'More than 4!' And hope that someday this statistic will be different," said McAlpin.
According to greatcyclechallenge.com, 15,700 American children are diagnosed with cancer every year, and 38 children die every week.
Along with others in the community committed to fighting childhood cancer - many who also have stories similar to the McAlpins - the local Sweetwater Foundation was formed. The nonprofit provides, among other needs, gift cards for gas and restaurants that families can use during treatments.
"Zayden's Toy Drive is now a project under Sweetwater, and Melissa Jumper is the organizer/founder of that outreach," said McAlpin. "We collect new toy donations normally, but I think, because of COVID, are only doing money donations this year and purchasing toys that will then be delivered to both OU Children's Hospital and Saint Francis Children's Hospital. Child Life distributes the toys to the patients. We have also purchased red wagons in the past, in memory of both Kai and Zayden."
Jumper's son Zayden died in 2016, and she has been a powerhouse for helping others affected from childhood cancer.
Sweetwater Foundation also sets up at events to show support, raise funds, and to keep the issue of research funding in view.
The Gold4Kids 5K walk and run is one Tulsa event McAlpin said they normally participate in. It has gone virtual this year because of the pandemic.
"They will be compiling a video to share of all the fighters, survivors and angels that have a connection to Saint Francis Children's Hospital/St. Judes Tulsa Clinic," said McAlpin. "This year they are also highlighting the Super Siblings. Every year our kids get Super Siblings shirts that Gold4Kids gives out to the siblings of the fighter, survivor or angel. I really appreciate this thoughtful and kind gesture. I think sometimes the siblings feel forgotten or unimportant when so much attention is placed on the child battling cancer. This is one way to show all the kids in the family how special they are."
Get involved
To learn more about supporting McAlpin in the Great Cycle Challenge, or Sweetwater Foundation or Zayden's Toy Drive, visit www.facebook.com/communityoftahlequah or email sweetwateroklahoma@gmail.com.
