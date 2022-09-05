COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Resource Room helps fill NSU students' needs

The Rowdy Resource Room on the Northeastern State University campus is a combination of a thrift store and a food pantry for students.
“It’s like a Goodwill but better,” said Coordinator of Student Transitions Lauren Cole.
The resource room offers students free necessities, such as clothes, textbooks, canned foods, school supplies, skin care products, laundry detergent and softener, personal hygiene items, and dorm essentials. Some larger items Cole has seen in the store include microwaves, TVs, mini fridges, small furniture items, and bedding.
“Anything you can think of that a college student would need, we have in the resource room,” said Cole.
When students acquire items from the store, which is in Leoser Hall, they will be asked to fill out a Google form, where the student’s identification number will be recorded.
Cole said the Rowdy Resource Room in Tahlequah was established in 2014.
“It started with a couple of students who just felt there was a need for something like that on our campus. It started really small, from what I understand, and has grown into what it is now,” said Cole.
Over 300 NSU students received help from the Rowdy Resource Room during the 2021-‘22 school year.
Cole believes the resource room is vital to the NSU community, as it not only provides students with a quick meal between classes or help finding professional clothing for a presentation, it offers benefits to struggling students and their families.
“I think, especially in the past few years with the pandemic, food insecurity is a really big issue we are seeing – and not just with college students, but with college students and their families,” said Cole. “Sometimes, these students might be taking food home and feeding a family of four or five.”
There is one Rowdy Resource Room on the NSU campuses in Tahlequah and Broken Arrow, with a third in the works in Muskogee.
The resource room is entirely based on donations by the public and students. Cole said the majority of the nonperishable food they acquire comes from their partnership with the Eastern Food Bank of Oklahoma.
Donations can be accepted at the resource room, Student Engagement Office, or they can be dropped off at the donation bins scattered throughout campus. The Rowdy Resource Room’s operating hours are still to be determined for this year, but anyone who needs something on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., can contact Cole at cole60@nsuok.edu or the commengage@nsuok.edu.
Cole said students who are worried about being judged for using the resource room should know everybody in college struggles with money.
“Everybody in college is broke,” said Cole. “I think when you come to college for once in your life you are all on the same playing field. Nobody is just rolling in the money, so you guys are probably all at the point where you are struggling to make it, struggling in your finances, and just trying to get by, so there’s no shame in getting what you need.”
