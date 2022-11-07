COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Restaurant offers new options for teenagers

Tahlequah restaurant JC’s has held weekly events for the past month to give local teenagers a safe place to hang out.
JC’s first began offering a space for teens to meet in early October with a program called “Teen Night.” The restaurant, depending on the week, offers live music, karaoke, billiards, and more to its patrons on Fridays and Saturdays from about 7:30 p.m. to midnight.
John Collins, owner and operator of JC’s, said his reason for starting Teen Nights is to give kids someplace else to go besides the local bowling alley.
“They don’t have anything in this town,” said Collins. “The older kids aren’t going to the skating rink. All they have is a bowling alley to go hang out at. Otherwise, [they are] just running the streets and getting in trouble and maybe getting into drugs.”
The Teen Night attendance at JC’s is dependent on what else is happening in the area, but Collins said they have had as many as 100 patrons show up, and they have a target audience of 13- to 18-year-olds.
Collins said he hopes to provide not only have a safe environment, but a fun atmosphere that allows them to have some freedom to be themselves in a supervised setting.
JC’s has hosted some larger events, such as a Halloween costume contest, but Collins hopes to incorporate dances and other contests in the future.
“As the teens get older, they are less and less intrigued by stuff like that, so that’s why we are going to try to do even bigger things,” said Collins.
Collins said the ideas for the events came from talking to some of his teenage employees, who told him about their predicament of a lack of age-appropriate options.
“Then I started talking to other kids and said, ‘What do you guys have to do in Tahlequah?’ They’re like, ‘We have nothing to do.’ Then I got to checking around, and sure enough, they don’t have anything to do,” said Collins. “If we don’t provide them with stuff to do, then they’re just going to go out and do whatever they feel like they want to on their own, and that’s not always the best scenario.”
The Teen Nights are set to be moved to a teen outreach center Collins is creating at 2084 W. Choctaw St. at a to be determined date.
If a live band is playing at JC’s during a Teen Night, the usual cover fee is about $5, but once the events are moved to the outreach center, Collins said, all the events will be free of charge.
Collins said didn't want to wait to start Teen Nights until the outreach center was up and running, because he wanted to get the word out about the events early and to help build a following.
