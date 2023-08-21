Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society is prepping for its annual earth science event.
Michael Keys, president of the Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society, said the nonprofit was organized in the 1980s and serves the community through various educational activities.
"To get right down to it, we're educators but we're also treasure hunters," Keys . "Your typical rock hound walks along and kicks over a rock to see if it's interesting or unusual, or if it's a variety they're interested in, or for that matter, [if] it looks neat."
Keys said local organizations, such as the Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society, help provide education to adults and youth on earth science related topics. The group works with local schools by supporting science teachers with knowledge and resources and by having members go out to the school to discuss geology and fossils.
"This area has a great deal of fossil material in [the] limestone," Keys said. "There are ancient sea creature remains all over this part of the country, and so we have people who can come to the schools and talk about those neat things that you pick up when you turn that rock over."
Bringing this knowledge about the natural world to the youth, is what Keys called the foundation of everything, as minerals are sources of technology, energy and pharmaceuticals.
"Every aspect of our civilization at some point starts as some rocks in the ground... That curiosity is one of the foundations of our civilization. That's science, that's discovery, and we foster that in our young people and in our communities," Keys said.
The group has about 22 members, who meet the third Tuesday of each month at the Habitat for Humanity office. Keys said he hopes the group invokes that spark for earth science. Since it works with similar groups in the state, Keys said the Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society has been a way for people to network with those who have similar interests.
To draw more public interest to minerals, the organization will host the Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Show Sept. 15-16 at the Cherokee County Community Building at 5 p.m. The Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society will feature vendors with mineral specimen collections, fossils, earth science-related art and jewelry and demonstrations on rock polishing and jewelry making.
Keys said Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society has held the show for more than 20 years. The 2023 show will be the second year for the event since the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down for a short period of time.
"I hope that people who come to the show will have their curiosity peaked and be motivated to get out and look, and to perhaps see if they find a new hobby that will enrich their lives and give us the opportunity to help them in that pursuit," Keys said.
