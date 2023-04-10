The Rotary Club of Tahlequah and Cherokee County has sought to make a positive impact for many years and is continuously trying to meet the needs of others.
Jessica Lewandowski, president-elect of the Rotary Club of Tahlequah and Cherokee County, said the branch of Rotary International mainly focuses on participating in a variety of local service initiatives.
"A lot of our local stuff consists of fundraising and infusing those funds back into our community, and as far as on a global scale, we also contribute funds towards rotary projects, such as our polio vaccination efforts," said Lewandowski.
Lewandowski said the group, which has been in Tahlequah since the late 1980s, has impacted the area through several local initiatives, including the Community Action Grants for nonprofit organizations, Students of the Month awards and scholarships, book donations to Cherokee County students, and more.
"You get to have a really positive impact and it's nice to see it firsthand being in a smaller community," said Lewandowski. "You get to interact with the students and really see how our efforts can impact the community as a whole, not just for schools. That's my favorite part of it – being able to see our efforts come to fruition."
The group has about 20 active members with 30 in total. Lewandowski said the organization has changed since it first came to Cherokee County. As people's needs are constantly evolving, she said, the Rotary Club has – and will – continue to evolve with them.
The group assists with several international projects, such as one that donates wheelchairs to people in need in other countries and another that helps to collect and donate medical equipment that is obsolete in the United States for developing countries.
"I think it's a great opportunity to not only have that local impact, but to also create a broader impact, as well," said Lewandowski.
Lewandowski said a lot of their initiatives are geared toward kids and other nonprofits. The group emphasizes a focus on community.
She said the group hopes to bring out positive change in all areas and help others make an impact on the community.
The organization's next event is its annual Rotary Gala on April 21, which will include a silent auction at the Chota Event Center.
The Rotary Club of Tahlequah and Cherokee County has meetings every Tuesday at noon at Go Ye Village.
