For the past six years, Buddy Stacy and his family and friends have had a "Santa's workshop" in Tahlequah.
"For Santa's Workshop 74464, the group develops 10 different toy designs and makes 10 copies of each one for a total of 100 toy packages," said Stacy. "The toys we make are always wood. We do the bulk of the building ourselves, but we do have a couple of gentlemen who help us out each year to ensure everything gets built on time. Once everything is built, we hold an annual community paint party where we invite the community to come paint the toys."
This year, that paint party was Nov. 7 at the Tahlequah First Baptist Church Activity Building.
"All of the materials are either donated or funded by monetary donations made to the project. We also use a significant part of those donations to purchase store-bought items that get delivered along with the wooden toys. This year, we allocated more than $600 to the store-bought items and are supplying things like crayons and coloring books, stuffed animals, winter gloves and much more," said Stacy.
The toys and other items are donated to Cherokee Nation Angel Project, 5Cs Car Club Toy Drive, and Zayden's Toy Drive.
"I’ve always had a passion for woodworking and helping people. Santa’s Workshop is a way I can do both," said Stacy. "We build 10 sets of 10 toys. I thought 100 toys was a good starting point. My philosophy has always been it’s just as easy to build 10 as it is one. So that’s how we came up with the number."
The toy designs include a car, truck, or bus, a stove, a push wagon, a convertible chair/stool, an airplane, a dry erase or chalkboard, a trinket box, an ironing board and iron, a camera, and a fire truck
"This is just naming a few of the toys from the past six years. We have duplicated a few from year to year, but want to offer new toys with each build season," said Stacy.
He said they start planning toy designs in August so they can start building in September.
"My wife considers herself a workshop widow during this time because I live in the shop during the build. Building is usually complete by the first week of November, when we schedule our paint party at FBC Tahlequah for anyone wanting to volunteer to paint the 100-plus toys," he said. "We have Christmas music, my wife bakes cookies there at the church while we paint, have hot cocoa, coffee and fun fellowship."
Volunteers are essential to the project. The numerous volunteers include: Josh Stacy, Jimmy Stacy, Carla Holland, Dinnie Alberty, and Don Schell.
"We couldn’t do this without the amazing community support and all of the volunteers who give of their time," said Stacy.
The main source for donations for the project is a GoFundMe that starts in September and runs through December.
"We also receive donations directly and add them to the GoFundMe total so everyone knows how much we’ve received. After the first of the year, we are planning on starting the process of getting our 501(c)(3) nonprofit status," said Stacy. "We also have a T-shirt fundraiser. The shirts are designed and printed by myself, my wife Shannon and our son Josh."
Stacy said he has been creative his whole life.
“As far back as I can remember, I have built things. My wife comes from a crafty family, as well, and so it was natural for us to make things together,” he said.
The Stacys sell their items on Facebook, Etsy, and at various locations in the county, and they have been growing Stacy Creations since October.
“My wife and I make mostly home use items, such as holiday decorations and home decor – craft-type stuff. We have recently started making and pressing custom vinyl and sublimated garments, stickers, decals, coffee cups, tumblers, mouse pads, etc., as well as laser-engraved items like glassware, plaques, business card holders, and pretty much anything else that will fit inside our machine,” said Stacy. “We use wood, acrylic, glass, clothing, vinyl and some metal. We have a printer dedicated to sublimation, a Silhouette vinyl cutter, a heat press, a Glowforge Pro and a full woodshop for the wood working.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.