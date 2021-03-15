COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Saving lives part of focus for local Girl Scout

The Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn; it is often compared to the Eagle Award earned in Boy Scouts. Annually, less than 6 percent of Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 earn the Gold Award. It requires a planned and executed Take Action project that fulfills a community need.
Tahlequah High School student Katherine Kavanagh has been in Girl Scout Troop 1226 since she was a Daisy in kindergarten, and at age 16, is an Ambassador.
"I have worked various events with Girl Scouts and attended camp every summer. I went through training and am now working with Girl Scouts over the summer," said Katherine.
Since 2018, Katherine has put in over 80 hours into her Gold Award project: Sunscreen for Everyone.
"There is so much writing that goes into the Gold. It is difficult to keep up on documenting the hours," said Katherine's mom and Girl Scout leader Jerrie Kavanagh. "There were a few times when it looked like it was going to fall through when she had already put two years into the project. But it got worked out and in the end, the project was a success."
Katherine said her family has a history of skin cancer, and she has learned Native Americans and people of color are more likely to get skin cancer.
"Most people don't know about it, and I thought sunscreen would be good since we are in the heart of the Cherokee Nation," said Katherine, who is Choctaw.
Next month, two sunscreen stations will be installed for public use at the Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex and along the Town Branch Creek walking trail.
Katherine said she went to businesses and asked clubs and groups for funds, and has received support from local people and the city of Tahlequah. Mayor Sue Catron said she and other city officials are excited about this project.
"It's providing sunscreen for the people using the soccer fields and the walking trails. It will help ensure the safety of our community and encourage people to use our facilities," said Catron. "We're very proud of an individual who looks at what the community needs and puts everything together for it."
Katherine will fill the stations initially, but the city's Park and Rec Department will maintain them.
Katherine said one reason she has stayed in Girl Scouts for so many years is because of the great people she meets.
"I've also always wanted to be a camp counselor, and you have to be a Girl Scout to be a counselor," she said.
This summer, though, instead of being a counselor, Katherine will work as a lifeguard at a Girl Scout camp. She already has a history of saving lives in danger in water.
A trained rescue diver, Katherine has completed over 30 dives. In January, she and family members went scuba diving in Florida. The weather was perfect until they began diving and rip currents began pulling some of them under. Katherine was able to get to shore and remove her gear before going back out to help her father and brother, who were wearing about 100 pounds of gear each. Katherine helped to get them out and took lead on land for getting rescue officials on site.
Although it was an intense experience, Katherine is looking forward to Lake Tenkiller warming up so she can dive again. She is waiting for the Girl Scouts of the USA to review her application for a Lifesaving Award from the organization.
Katherine will be awarded her Gold Award May 2 in Tulsa.
