COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Schools help students fulfill Oklahoma's Promise requirements

Area schools have been helping students reach higher education goals by urging them to participate in the Oklahoma's Promise scholarship program.
Created in 1992 by the Legislature, the scholarship pays tuition at any Oklahoma public college or university until the student receives a bachelor's degree or for up to five years, whichever comes first. It will also cover a portion of tuition at accredited private institutions or public career technology centers.
"The Oklahoma's Promise scholarship provides students the opportunity to graduate from higher education institutions in the state of Oklahoma, without incurring huge student loans or burdening their families financially, which might cause them to decide to not continue their education," said Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate.
Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Chancellor Glen D. Johnson said that since 1996, more than 95,000 students have taken advantage of it. Students must apply for Oklahoma's Promise during grades 8-10, and their family's annual income must not exceed $55,000 when they apply. The family income cannot exceed $100,000 each year the student is enrolled in college.
The scholarship sets a path for students to graduate with the required college-preparation courses and a cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or better. Those in the program must attend high school classes regularly and refrain from drug and alcohol abuse and delinquent acts. Students must be U.S. citizens or lawfully present in the U.S. by the time they begin college.
According to the Regents, more than 6,000 students in the Class of 2020 met the requirements, and 15,000 are expected to get the scholarship for the 2020-'21 year.
Each year, the program announces high schools named Oklahoma's Promise State Champions and Runners-up. These are the schools with the highest number of graduates who met the requirements. Cherokee County schools on the list this year were: Hulbert High School, Class 2A runner-up, with 15 Oklahoma's Promise graduates; Sequoyah High School, Class 3A runner-up, 31 graduates; and Tahlequah High School, Class 5A runner-up, 63 graduates. Sequoyah was the 3A champion in 2019, with 31 Oklahoma's Promise graduates; and THS was 2019 5A runner-up, with 56 graduates.
"To be recognized as a runner-up in 2A speaks to our school community, from the middle and high school administration for their efforts to encourage and enroll students in the program, to faculty and families who provided support both in school and at home, to the students for working to maintain their GPA and requirements that will prepare them for their education after high school," said Choate. "Hulbert Public Schools is proud of the Class of 2021 Oklahoma's Promise recipients."
HHS alumnus Trico Blue used the scholarship to attend Northeastern State University. He spoke about Oklahoma's Promise in a video.
"The fact my state invested in the youth, that they invested in me, to have the security and get an education is amazing. That is the foundation of society, and to take that away from those, like me, who could not afford it is immoral," said Blue, who teaches for Tahlequah Public Schools. "Because of education, we have every other profession in the world today - because of teachers. You have to get that education to have that financial security to reach higher education to become the future professionals of society."
Check it out
All Cherokee County schools with grades 8 and above should have information about Oklahoma's Promise. THS will hold a virtual information session Wednesday, March 10, 5:30-7 p.m. Contact THS or check the THS Facebook page for details. Information on Oklahoma's Promise is available by emailing okpromise@osrhe.edu; by calling 800-858-1840; or by visiting www.okhighered.org/okpromise.
