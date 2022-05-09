Shiloh Christian School students are finishing out a year of hard work, and administrators are preparing for eighth-grade and kindergarten graduations, which will take place on May 17 at 6 p.m.
Shiloh’s mission is to partner with local families to cultivate an atmosphere of academic excellence, while integrating biblical teachings into core curricula. The school was founded in 1991 with the vision of educating kindergarten through eighth-grade students in an environment centered on the teachings of Jesus Christ.
At Shiloh, students learn the same subjects that are taught at public schools, such as math and reading, but in addition, they are able to learn about lessons from the Bible.
“We are the only private Christian school from kindergarten through eighth grade here in the Tahlequah area or Cherokee County,” said Susan Alkire, head of school. “We teach from a biblical worldview, and we surpass Oklahoma teaching standards. We have that additional element from a biblical worldview, so our students are not just learning the same things other students are learning at the public schools, but they are also learning how to analyze it from a secular and biblical worldview.”
Alkire has worked as the school’s administrator since the start of the 2019 school year, and earned her juris doctorate at Liberty University of Law. She also holds an Association of Christian Schools International Educator Certificate for all levels of principal and secondary education.
She said retention rates are high at Shiloh, and she attributes that to student and family satisfaction. Most families learn about the school by word of mouth.
“Our families are happy. I think we offer our niche market with great success at Shiloh,” she said.
Shiloh families are invited to take place in graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church for eighth-grade and kindergarten graduations. The student awards assembly will take place the same day in the morning at school.
