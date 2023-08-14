A small shop called Shortline Produce Co. was created to help ease food inequity around the Park Hill area.
Loretta Merritt, owner of Shortline, said the produce company opened July 2, 2023, but the idea for the shop has been in the works since October 2022. Merritt said Shortline is an outlet for local and small operation producers to sell their home-processed food and agriculture products.
“It functions like the farmers’ market, except the farmers don’t need to be present, and Bob, my husband, and I work as basically managers or agents to help market those items,” said Merritt.
The shop not only houses canned goods, such as jams, jellies, and pickles, but also seasonal fruits and vegetables.
The shop currently has 14 local growers being represented at Shortline. Merritt said when she first had the idea for the produce company, she was hoping to build a small food community, which she believes is already starting to take place, based on the response of repeat customers and producers.
After being sent to a class by the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market over mobile markets, Merritt said she learned about how people can bring food and produce to areas that are lacking in resources.
Merritt learned about food inequities, food desserts, and mobile markets, such as the food trailer Merritt takes to the TFM.
“I also learned about these little grocery hubs that are very similar to what I’ve opened up,” said Merritt. “My whole mission in starting it was to bring food closer to where people live, because there’s no fresh food. There are no grocery outlets out in the Keys area, down past Cookson, and all the way over to Stilwell.”
The shop not only offers food in an area that has difficult access for fresh produce, but canning supplies, a jar exchange program, and free recipe cards.
The jar exchange program allows for people to donate or receive a jar for 25 cents for canning purposes. Merritt said there is no glass recycling program widely available in Cherokee County.
Merritt said having fresh produce available to others is beneficial to health and helps connect the buyer to the actual people who grow the food.
“When you have easy access to it, you’re more likely to eat it, and when it’s fresh and ripe and picked from the vine, you’re more likely to enjoy it because a vine-ripened tomato tastes a lot different than a tomato you get from a corporate grocery store,” said Merritt.
