Twenty Oklahoma state parks, including Sequoyah, will host free guided hikes on New Year's Day, and two state parks will hold separate hikes Jan. 2- 3.
Oklahoma State Parks Director Kris Marek said in a press release that the goal is to promote physical fitness and wellness.
Sequoyah State Park Recreational Coordinator Angelina Stancampiano is surprised the hikes are not full, but she said some are getting close.
"Our First Day Hikes are a very popular event, and we see why. This is a great way to start out your year on the right foot - exercising and in nature," said Stancampiano. "We love this annual activity and have created a safe and personal way to hold it for 2021."
In 2019, close to 60 people attended First Day Hikes in Sequoyah, which surprised Stancampiano.
"For 2020, I decided to offer two hikes to spread out the number of people. Well, the weather was much nicer in 2020 and we had over 350 people. In COVID times, we decided to limit the hikes to 15 masked participants to keep it safe and enjoyable. However, that also limits the number of people who can partake in this event," she said.
Sequoyah has scheduled hikes throughout the day, with a number of park staff guiding different length and difficulty levels of hikes.
"I am fortunate to have many co-workers - from our Women Who Hike Oklahoma ambassador and sales coordinator at the lodge Jo Reese, to my two employees Jon Weeden and Sierra Coon, to our assistant lodge manager Eric Rigg, and Park Ranger Zach Early - to agree to lead hikes of their own," said Stancampiano.
Parking fees will be waived at all state parks on Jan. 1. The First Day Hikes are free, but reservations must be made, as the number of participants is being limited.
"If the hike you really want is full, you can find another hike or just add your name to the waitlist and we will release any cancellations as they are available," said Stancampiano.
As of publication time, only two hikes had waiting lists: the 10 a.m. 3-mile Adventure Hike with Angelina, which is moderate, and the 2 p.m. easy and slow half-mile Family Hike with Angelina. A couple of the hikes will be in Sequoyah Bay State Park.
The walk schedule, leaders, and descriptions are: 6:45 a.m. Sunrise Stroll with Jo, 1.2 miles, easy and slow; 10 a.m. Sequoyah Bay Hike with Jon, 1.5 miles, moderate; 10:30 a.m. Kids Stroll with Sierra, .5 miles, easy and slow; 11 a.m. Excursion with Eric, 2 miles, pavement and moderate trail; 11:30 a.m. Women Who Hike with Jo, 3 miles, moderate, women only; noon Hike with Sierra, 2 miles, moderate with rocky terrain, minimal scrambling; 1 p.m. Sequoyah Bay Hike with Jon, 1.5 miles, moderate; 1 p.m. Trek with Zach, 2 miles, paved trail; 3 p.m. Hike with Eric, 2 miles, moderate with rocky terrain, minimal scrambling; and 4:30 p.m. Sunset with Angelina, 1.2 miles, easy and slow.
Trail names and meetup locations for each hike will be sent to registered attendees the week of New Year's.
In case of inclement weather, information about cancellation of hikes will be available by calling the Sequoyah State Park or checking the Oklahoma State Parks page at Facebook.com/OklahomaStateParks.
Stancampiano offered some tips for hikers.
"Dress in layers; you can take off clothing if you warm up. Start with great footwear and socks, cover your ears, and bring some water. When the air is cold, your throat will really appreciate some water," she said.
A free beginners yoga class will be offered in the early evening on Jan. 1 to help folks wind down from the day. Attendees should bring their own mats, and they will meet in the lodge. Masks are required for all events. The time will be announced on the Sequoyah State Park Facebook page.
Those who already have plans on New Year's Day can still participate in First Month Hikes.
"We are challenging visitors to hike all 10-plus miles of trails within the month of January. Winners will receive a finishers sticker. Track your progress via a fitness app or otherwise to let us know you've finished," said Stancampiano. "We will be hosting guided hikes throughout the month and will have those listed on Eventbrite to limit the numbers."
You're invited
Sign up for First Day Hikes at https://sites.google.com/view/sspfirstdayhikes/home. Those with questions can message Sequoyah State Park on Facebook or email angelina.stancampiano@travelok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.