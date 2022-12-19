COMMUNITY SPIRIT: TACC leadership program to help build leaders

The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce has sponsored a program to help spread and build leadership across Tahlequah since 1997.
Leadership Tahlequah is now serving its 25th class of local participants, said Nathan Reed, president/CEO of the TACC.
Reed said the program is a year-long chamber-sponsored program that takes place all over the community. The program is meant to help local participants learn how to become community leaders and to be taught more about their own personal leadership capabilities and their skills in a team.
“With the ability for our participants to visit and learn from some of the most crucial organizations in our area and learn how specific tasks are completed, as well as who leads the completion process, they emerge from the program with a much better understanding of how to support our community,” said Reed.
While the class has been around for several years, with some revamps taking place every so often to keep the mission effective, Reed said the main thrust of Leadership Tahlequah has not changed. The focal point of the program is to give local businesses the opportunity to grow the community and to build up business leaders who will guide Tahlequah in future endeavors.
Rebecca Owen, TACC liaison, said the program is composed of 10-day sessions wherein the participants will go to various areas of the community to learn not only how they work, but how they directly impact Tahlequah.
Reed said a project that benefits the community through a type of service is one of the aspects. To meet this goal, Reed said, they typically host two events, including a bowling tournament at ThunderBowl in March and the Duck Race at the Red Fern Festival in April.
Owen said while the class works on the two fundraisers every year, several participants host additional events on their own.
“We hope participants will finish the program with a better understanding of our community and how they can make an impact,” said Reed. "We hope their knowledge gained throughout the program will be shared with others in their business and each individual can be affected in a positive way."
Owen said the Chamber will be accepting applications in July 2023 for anyone who wants to get involved with Leadership Tahlequah. To register for the class, or to receive more information, go to https://www.tahlequahchamber.com/leadership-tahlequah.
