COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Tahlequah Stingrays jump back into pool

In March 2020, the Tahlequah Stingrays stopped practicing after Northeastern State University placed a hold on all outside groups that use their indoor swimming pool.
"We were getting ready for a swim meet in March of 2020 when they shut down the pool. We have not had a pool until the middle of June. We weren't doing anything," said Kevin Burns, Tahlequah Stingrays coach. "I'd sent out information to kids to do some dryland workouts so they could work out on their own, but without a pool, it's kind of hard to swim."
After 15 months of waiting, the team was granted permission to resume practices. At that point, Burns had to reassemble his team.
"We're starting like a brand-new team again. I think the kids are reaching pretty well, considering some of them haven't worked out for about a year and a half. It's a matter of getting back into routine. It just takes time," said Burns.
He isn't planning to sign up for swim meets until November at earliest, to give his team sufficient time to prepare.
He is also at the mercy of state rules and facility policies that may prohibit the Stingrays from competing.
For example, they usually compete in Arkansas at AquaHawgs events, but if the university chooses to limit the teams to in-state only, it could affect the Stingrays' schedule.
"We don't know. We don't control that. All we can control is ourselves. We can get in condition. Now I have a lot of swimmers who have a lot of habits that they have created over the years, or within the last year and a half." he said.
He doesn't expect swim times to be great off the bat, but he is convinced that with practice and time, they will see improvement.
"Their bodies will start remembering, for those who are returning. For those who are new, it's a matter of getting them used to swimming hard," he said. "It's a process. I look at it, as long as they're trying, that's all I can ask for," he said.
The Tahlequah Stingrays used to hold tryouts en masse, but COVID-19 has limited that ability. Now he recommends that families contact him to organize a one-on-one tryout before the start of one of their practices.
Swimmers who want to join must be 8 years old, and must be able to swim backstroke and freestyle across the pool.
"Do they have to be good at it? No, they do not. They just have to swim and go through the test process. Everyone starts at the beginning. Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky - they didn't just start swimming world records. It takes time. It's one stroke at a time. We work our way to breaststroke, and then to butterfly," said Burns.
The Stingrays swim for competition, not recreationally.
At the same time, it is a skill kids can acquire and benefit from for the rest of their lives.
"We are surrounded by lakes and rivers. Too many people drown. They are afraid of the water, or don't know what to do in the water. If you don't believe in yourself, bad things happen," he said.
Young swimmers also love to show off their skills to their friends.
Get involved
The Tahlequah Stingrays compete under the same governing body of USA Swimming and follow the same rules as are used in the Olympics. They swim at the NSU Fitness Center on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. To sign up, contact the coach through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TahlequahStingrays.
