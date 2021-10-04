COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Tahlequah woman presents award to former surgeon general

A Tahlequah anesthesiologist had the honor of bestowing the Adele King Professional Services Award at the American Osteopathic College of Anesthesiologists' 69th Annual Convention and Conclave, held Sept. 25-28 in Palm Beach, Florida.
"It was a pleasure to present my award to the surgeon general of the United States. He is the first surgeon general that has been an anesthesiologist," said Adele King, for whom the award is named.
She has been working in anesthesia for 35 years, mostly at Northeastern Health System. She served as chair of the Tahlequah Hospital Foundation Board, where she has been active since its inception 20 years ago. She is also a member and the former president of the American Osteopathic College of Anesthesiologists.
"I was the first woman to become a president of that organization in 1997. I've held various chairs in it," she said.
Dr. Jerome King is a board-certified anesthesiologist who served in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and was nominated by Donald Trump to serve as the 20th surgeon general of from Sept. 5, 2017, to Jan. 20, 2021.
"I actually had the president of my organization call two months ago. Our keynote speaker at our national organization that was held at the famous Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, and the keynote was Jerome M. Adams, M.D., who was the recent surgeon general of the U.S. My college voted to present him with the Adele King Professional Services Award from our college," she said.
Due to the pandemic and the risk of travel, King opted to present the award to the former surgeon general virtually.
In 2014, King was honored with the Arnold P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Award, which recognizes those who have demonstrated respect for their patients.
She currently teaches at the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine. She formally taught at the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine before she moved to Tahlequah.
