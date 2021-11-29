COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Teachers build school for Ethiopian birth town of adopted kids

Amy Batie met her husband Scott at Northeastern State University 20 years ago. They are both teachers and decided to make it a part of their life's' mission to improve education, both in Green Country and in Africa.
After trying to start a family on their own, they traveled to Ethiopia to connect with communities there, and from that trip, they adopted two children. Later, they adopted a third child from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
“We were struck by poverty and kids in the streets,” said Batie. "We saw the stark difference between people who have access to education and those who don’t.”
Coming back from their initial trip, Scott said that if he could build a school, they could have an impact on the cycle of poverty. They teamed up with Konso Development Association, a nonprofit organization registered with the government of Ethiopia that has helped Amy and Scott connect with local contractors to repurpose an existing school structure.
Batie and Batie started Rise Up, which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit aimed at improving educational resources and spaces for children in rural, developing, and indigenous communities. Currently, they have a board of like-minded locals who help them in their mission to support education abroad.
“It was important not to impact their curriculum or culture. We just wanted to offer support. We had a partnership that we would provide the funds if they would provide the labor. They showed up and did the labor,” she said.
They built Kalato School in their children’s birth town, Konso, on top of an existing school structure. The school is operated by the Ethiopian government, which pays for its maintenance. Rise Up’s responsibility was to donate the building.
Many children in Ethiopia face challenges that prevent them from attending school. Batie explained that many girls do not attend because they bear the responsibility to gather water in cans, as many homes do not have running water.
“We brought water to the village where they could fill their water in cans. That is a way girls can come to school,” she said. "There are so many reasons for kids not to go to school, like water and health care. We troubleshoot all of those barriers to entice them to come to school. We are now working on our kindergarten wing,” she said.
The wing will include early childhood education because many of the children come to school with a baby brother or sister strapped to their backs.
Recently, they have also raised money to purchase soap and masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
You can help
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Rise Up will be holding a pop up sale where they will sell elephant grass baskets, handwoven scarves, and more, and the proceeds will go to build the early childhood center. They will hold the event at The Palms Massage and Wellness on 319 W. Delaware St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
