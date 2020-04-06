Many people are using technology to help with social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some are using tech to help others.
Those with 3D printers and similar equipment have been bringing comfort and safety to health care workers and others in the community.
Mikah Walters, owner of MTech Cave in Stilwell, repairs computers and mobile phones and more. Using 3D printers, laser cutters and other tools, Walters has begun to make plastic face shields. He said people have helped him in the past, and he just wants to give back after seeing the need during this time.
"My high school science teacher sent me a message and brought it to my attention," said Walters. "The shields are a hard plastic to block any particulate from reaching both the eyes and the mouth."
He found the files for the headset online, but he has designed the foam piece and the shield. Initially, Walters was in need of 2-liter bottles for the plastic shield, but he is expecting plastic sheets to be delivered this week. This will give him enough to make 400 shields.
"It takes about 23 hours to make 10, and I have to come to the store every 10-13 hours to start another set. This is just the printing time; after they are printed, they must have the supports removed. My girlfriend does that part," said Walters. "Then I use my laser cutter to cut precise foam to fit the headset part, as well as using the laser cutter to cut the plastic face shields."
While Walters is trying to make sure any health care worker or first responder can get one, they are being offered to anyone in the community free of charge.
"If businesses want to purchase some, they will be $5 each," he said. "Due to very high response and people requesting multiple, it is limited to one per family until I get an abundance of supplies."
Those interested in getting the files to make the face shields can contact Walters through Facebook, www.facebook.com/mtechcave. Anyone wanting a shield will need to fill out the form at https://bit.ly/3dSv53G.
With many more health care workers wearing masks for extended periods of time, "makers" have been creative to find ways to help all of those ears.
Clint Sunday, an information technology technician at Northeastern Health System, has been using his 3D printer to make face masks buckles. Another version, a clip, is being made by Tahlequah resident and businesswoman Nichole Angel on her Glowforge.
"The 3D printed face mask buckles helps masks better fit faces and relieves pressure on the ears," said Sunday, a Keys High School graduate. "I just thought it was a cool idea worth seeing if people were interested in."
Sunday said he can make five buckles in roughly three hours, and he's already turned in about 40 for NHS employees.
While it's called a 3D printer, the Glowforge can cut designs into a sheet of acrylic. Angel has been doing this to make ornaments and other items she sells through Restless Symphony on Etsy. Her father was a registered nurse and her grandma was a home health care worker, so Angel's heart broke when she started seeing what health care workers are going through.
"How scary would it be to go to work and be worried about catching a disease? I can't even imagine, especially when we don't have enough PPE," said Angel, a graduate of Tahlequah High School and Northeastern State University. "This is my hometown. I grew up in this community. I've seen so much of the good of this community. I just moved back after 10 years out of state. I'm glad to be home and that I could help."
Angel found out about the clips through a private Facebook group with about 10,000 members. The free file is available, but Angel wants to make sure people get the newest version.
"They've gone through a lot of iterations of them to find the right one that works best," she said.
Angel can make 50 clips on one sheet, and that takes about 20 minutes for the Glowforge to cut.
The acrylic has a special masking on it so the Glowforge doesn't melt it, and that has to be removed after the clips are cut.
"I sit and peel off the masking. That can take about an hour for one batch. I just sit there watching Netflix," she said. "What's neat about it, the acrylic can be sanitized and wiped down with alcohol so it can be used multiple times over one shift."
She has donated the clips to departments at NHS, W.W. Hastings, and to Muskogee EMS. So far, Angel has heard the clips work great and that the health care workers are thankful for them.
"My best friend works at the Cherokee Nation outpatient clinic. The clip helps to keep the mask from slipping down all of the tie. It helps fit it to the face more; it seals it a bit more. It keeps the pressure off the ears and makes the person feel safer," she said.
Angel is accepting donations in order to purchase more acrylic sheets. Information will be on the Restless Symphony Facebook page, or contact her at nicholeandmarie@gmail.com. Those wanting files for printing the clips can email her.
"I'm not in this for profit. I'm willing to ship to wherever," she said. "Whatever your industry, connect with other people to see what you are able to do from home. Little things can make a huge difference."
