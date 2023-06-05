For years, the Thompson House has continued to show citizens of Tahlequah and Cherokee County the area’s rich history and why preservation is vital.
Tahlequah historian Beth Herrington said the two-story Victorian-style house was the home of Joseph M. Thompson, a physician and citizen of the Cherokee Nation. Thompson began practicing in 1889, and the house holds many items and furniture from this era.
After a period in the mid-1970s, when the historic site was almost demolished to make room for an equipment yard, Herrington and several others created a nonprofit to save the house and its history.
Herrington said the Thompson House is important to the community because people should simply know the area’s past, especially since Tahlequah is a section of Oklahoma with a lot of historical ties.
“Tahlequah is a very historical community, a very old community, and our [future] generations are needing to know how Tahlequah grew, [and] what pioneer life was like in the 1800s when Tahlequah became the [headquarters] of the Cherokee Nation in 1839,” said Herrington.
Besides offering a space for weddings and rentals for civic meetings, Herrington said she and the other volunteers give school tours without charge. A history day camp also takes place at the site for fourth-grade students. At this event, participants dive into history through activities, such as grinding corn, making cornmeal, and playing old-fashioned games.
To continue educating people on the historical background of the community, the Thompson House will be hosting a historic bus tour of Tahlequah on June 17. Herrington will be helping lead the tour, wherein participants will be taken to historical sites, including the city cemetery, that show the growth of the city and where, why, when, and how it progressed.
While many newcomers to the area have gone to the Thompson House to learn about the area, Herrington said there are also a lot of local residents who do not know the historical value of Tahlequah.
“We have lots of new people in Tahlequah,” said Herrington. “Tahlequah is a growing community and a flexible community and they want to know about Tahlequah’s history.”
Herrington said the Thompson House embodies the spirit of Tahlequah, and it is seen through the community engagement when it comes to fundraisers and when the restoration process of the building first began.
“It certainly embodies the spirit. We couldn’t have done it without the community. They just jumped in wholeheartedly, so that’s community spirit, in my mind,” said Herrington.
