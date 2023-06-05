Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Sequoyah and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 415 PM CDT... At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Marble City, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include... Sallisaw... Vian... Marble City... Brushy Lake State Park... Lake Tenkiller State Park... Cookson... Mc Key... Box... This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 289 and 303. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH